Cleveland Browns to keep starting Joe Flacco at quarterback for now
It wasn’t the storybook return to Baltimore for Joe Flacco. But it’s also not the end of the book.
Following a 41–17 drubbing at the hands of the Ravens, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shut down any notion that Flacco would hand the keys to Dillon Gabriel next week.
“No,” Stefanski said postgame about changing quarterbacks. “I don’t think we did good enough.”
Flacco completed 25-of-45 passes for one touchdown and one interception, but the statline looked better than the performance. His lone score came on a miracle bounce from a deflected a pass that landed in the hands of Browns receiver Cedric Tillman for a touchdown.
His interception was a needless throw picked off by Nate Wiggins and returned deep into Browns' territory. Flacco also fumbled on fourth down, resulting in a scoop-and-score touchdown for Roquan Smith.
While Flacco struggled, his supporting cast didn’t help much. Most of Cleveland’s 98 rushing yards came with the scoreboard already reading 41–10.
Dylan Sampson, Week 1’s breakout star, managed just 13 yards from scrimmage. Quinshon Judkins finished with 10 rushes for 61 yards including a big run on the final drive. Wide receivers not named Jerry Jeudy combined for four catches and 33 yards. Jeudy’s own four receptions for 57 yards weren’t game-breaking either. The most encouraging position group was the tight ends. David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. combined for nine catches and 88 yards.
Flacco was replaced on the final drive by third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. The rookie went 3-for-3 for 19 yards and tossed a pretty touchdown to Sampson.
Stefanski made it clear Gabriel won’t start Week 3, but the hourglass has been flipped on Flacco. With an 0–2 start and a brutal schedule ahead, it feels like a matter of “when,” not “if,” Gabriel will get his first NFL start before the Cleveland weather gets chilly.
Looking further down the road, the Browns have another issue.
With none of the top college quarterbacks raising their draft stock early in the season, it’s imperative Cleveland gets a real look at both Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders before March. With two first-round picks in hand, the Browns need to know how to allocate next year’s prized selections. If a clearcut quarterback doesn’t break through the mold, the Browns could look to trade the picks for a proven signal caller. If Gabriel or Sanders succeeds, one of the picks could be used on a tackle such as Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor or a vertical threat like Carnell Tate.
Two things are clear in Cleveland: Joe Flacco will start Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and another season is already slipping away.