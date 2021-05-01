Cleveland Browns home
Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Cleveland Browns, having completed their draft, turn to undrafted free agents. This is a running list of players that have agreed to sign or at least try out for the team.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Cleveland Browns have completed their 2021 NFL Draft, picking eight players and now turn their attention to the undrafted free agent market. Players that did not get drafted will have an opportunity to prove themselves and see if they can earn a roster spot.

This is a running list of the undrafted free agents that have reportedly agreed to sign deals with the Browns or at least a tryout to see if they can earn a contract to go to training camp with the team this summer.

Marvin Wilson, DT Florida State

Age: 22 (Born September 5th, 1998)

Height: 6'3 7/8"

Weight: 303 lbs

Wilson has flashed dominance at times and has some impressive tape. The issue is he has never finished a season in his collegiate career, which always left his production falling short.. Some rave about his traits. He has pretty decent speed, but everything else was pretty mediocre in terms of athletic testing. Wilson is 22 years old.

This big move to sign him is almost identical to what the Browns did in signing corner A.J. Green last year after the draft had ended. He was effectively paid like a sixth round pick in order to get him to sign in Cleveland. Similar situation with Wilson.

Emmanuel Rugamba, CB Ball State

Age: 23 (Born March 3rd, 1998)

Height: 5'11 1/4"

Weight: 198 pounds

Pretty decent agility if they want him to play in the slot. His explosion is pretty underwhelming and he is listed as having run a 4.74 40.

READ MORE: Cleveland Browns 2021 NFL Draft Class

Browns Training Camp Helmet
News

Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

3C58367C-56D4-43F0-AE52-80595A51565C
News

Tommy Togiai: ‘I’m excited to get back to Ohio and get back to work’

nfl_draft_2021
News

Browns 2021 NFL Draft Class

Nov 28, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Demetric Felton (10) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Pick Demetric Felton, WR/RB From UCLA with 211th Pick

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) on the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Pick Richard LeCounte, S From Georgia With Pick 169

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Pick West Virginia LB Tony Fields 153rd in the NFL Draft

3FB99863-5DFF-491E-9310-7B7DDC6F4AFD
Featured Content

Grading Out The AFC North’s First Three Rounds In The 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Tommy Togiai was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] Sp Osufb Media Day Jb 81
News

Browns Pick DT Tommy Togiai from Ohio State 132nd