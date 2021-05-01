Cleveland Browns Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Cleveland Browns, having completed their draft, turn to undrafted free agents. This is a running list of players that have agreed to sign or at least try out for the team.

The Cleveland Browns have completed their 2021 NFL Draft, picking eight players and now turn their attention to the undrafted free agent market. Players that did not get drafted will have an opportunity to prove themselves and see if they can earn a roster spot.

This is a running list of the undrafted free agents that have reportedly agreed to sign deals with the Browns or at least a tryout to see if they can earn a contract to go to training camp with the team this summer.

Marvin Wilson, DT Florida State

Age: 22 (Born September 5th, 1998)

Height: 6'3 7/8"

Weight: 303 lbs

Wilson has flashed dominance at times and has some impressive tape. The issue is he has never finished a season in his collegiate career, which always left his production falling short.. Some rave about his traits. He has pretty decent speed, but everything else was pretty mediocre in terms of athletic testing. Wilson is 22 years old.

This big move to sign him is almost identical to what the Browns did in signing corner A.J. Green last year after the draft had ended. He was effectively paid like a sixth round pick in order to get him to sign in Cleveland. Similar situation with Wilson.

Emmanuel Rugamba, CB Ball State

Age: 23 (Born March 3rd, 1998)

Height: 5'11 1/4"

Weight: 198 pounds

Pretty decent agility if they want him to play in the slot. His explosion is pretty underwhelming and he is listed as having run a 4.74 40.

