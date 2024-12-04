Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Dishes Humble Pie To NFL Legend
Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy has been the subject of plenty of criticism throughout the first four years of his NFL tenure.
One of his biggest critics has been NFL legend, Steve Smith Sr., who called Jeudy – then with the Broncos – a "JAG (just a guy) on a podcast back in 2023 then tried to apologize for his remarks during a pregame exchange. When Jeudy told the former Panthers wideout he "didn't mess with him," Smith then unleashed a viral rants about he 2020 tenth overall pick on live television.
"If you ever got a problem with 'Agent 89,' I'm sorry for saying you're an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on [from]," Smith concluded his tirade. "And when teams call me and ask if they should trade for you, I would say no, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy. Because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically, can he be a wide receiver? He can be a wide receiver. He's a tier three."
There's been some bad blood between the two ever since, however, the icey relationship seems to be thawing following Jeudy's record setting night against his former team.
In his first trip back to Denver since being traded to Cleveland during the offseason, the 25-year-old racked up 235 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown on nine catches on Monday Night Football. It was the most yards recorded by a player against his former franchise and the ultimate statement from Jeudy – even in a loss.
The performance also caught the attention of one Smith, who offered up respect for the Browns top wideout via a new viral clip.
"A whole lot of humble pie for a guy like Agent 89, Steve Smith Sr.,” Smith said via his podcast. “Fantastic performance. He was ballin’. He lived up to everything you expected him to do. This wasn't a revenge game, this was a look at me game. Congratulations Jerry Jeudy, you did a heck of a job. I know you don't need anything from me, but I gotta call it like I see it. Fantastic job bro."
Drafted out of Utah in 2001, Smith produced a decorated, 16-year career of his own in the NFL. He spent the majority of his time donning a Panthers uniform from 2001-2013, before a short, three-year stint with the Ravens at the tail end of his career from 2014-2016. He made five Pro Bowls, was a First-Team All-Pro twice and earned the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2005 after breaking his leg the season prior.
In retirement, Smith remains an analyst with the NFL Network and hosts a podcast, where he shared his praise of Jeudy this week.