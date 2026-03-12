What Corey Bojorquez Signing New Contract Means for Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back the core of their special teams unit.

On Thursday, free agent punter Corey Bojorquez will re-sign his contract according to cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. The 29-year-old punter’s contract expired on Wednesday and he hit the free agent market, but reached a deal with the Browns by the end of the night and will put pen to paper on Thursday.

Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed in terms of length or financial commitment.

2026 will mark Bojorquez’s fifth season with the Browns after he signed in Cleveland as an unrestricted free agent in April of 2022.

What’s this mean for the Browns moving forward?

Even though Bojorquez’s punting production dipped at the end of Cleveland’s 2025 season, the Browns decided to bring him back for another year.

All three core specialists, Bojorquez, placekicker Andre Szmyt and long snapper Rex Sunahara will all return to the Browns for 2026.

After the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski following his sixth season coaching the team, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone wasn’t retained and was hired by the Los Angeles Rams. New Browns head coach Todd Monken hired first-time special teams coordinator Byron Storer, who was in an assistant special teams role with the Green Bay Packers under Rich Bissacia.

Under Stefanski, the Browns regularly had one of the worst special teams units in the NFL. Cleveland graded horribly in punt coverage and kick coverage while struggling in just about every other facet as well.

However, the Browns found something in Szmyt during his rookie season as the team’s placekicker following his Week 1 meltdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, Bojorquez had a career-high 91 punts as Cleveland had one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Two of those punts were blocked, which was another career-high metric for Bojorquez in his eighth NFL season.

Bojorquez’s time in Green Bay didn’t overlap with Storer, who was hired the year after the punter’s departure from Wisconsin. However, Cleveland’s new special teams staff will hope that the veteran punter can return to being one of the best field flippers in the NFL.

By bringing back Bojorquez for another season, Browns general manager Andrew Berry is signaling a belief that the punter might not have been the issue with Cleveland’s special teams. A career-low 25 percent of his punts were pinned inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Storer and Bojorquez will need to work with the entire special teams unit to try and get that improved.