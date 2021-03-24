Report: Jadeveon Clowney Visiting Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are getting a visit from free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Clowney and the Browns have been linked multiple times in his career, but Clowney never visited.

Clowney would provide another player opposite of Myles Garrett that could give the team meaningful snaps. Cleveland signed Takk McKinley to a one year deal, but are expected to continue revamping the position whether it is through the NFL Draft or free agency.

The past injuries could be a concern, but it is a move you make at the right price. Clowney is one of the better pass rushers left on the market, especially if he is healthy.

Through seven seasons Clowney has recorded 32 sacks and over 250 tackles. With Olivier Vernon being a free agent it is a position that could use a player like Clowney.

It will be interesting to see if Clowney, a player that passed up an opportunity to come to Cleveland last offseason, will take the opportunity this time around if it presents itself. If the visit goes well the Browns could make an offer and Clowney could be signed within days. It will be something to keep an eye on as the team continues to look at possible options to continue upgrading the defense.