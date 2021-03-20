Darius Leonard Gives Touching Tribute to Anthony Walker

When free agent linebacker Anthony Walker signed with the Cleveland Browns, his teammate and fellow linebacker Darius Leonard immediately reacted in a bittersweet moment, sad to see his friend leave, but wishing him the best on his future venture. He made a video tribute to Walker.

The video is remarkable between Leonard's touching words just how much he thought of Walker in helping him in his own career, which has seen him achieve All-Pro status. He highlights any number of qualities the Browns would want in Walker as a person and how that translates to what they are looking for him on their team.

Walker is an intelligent, caring leader that helped his teammates to become better and in the case of Leonard, helped him reach truly impressive heights within his career.

From the words to the music to the touching moments between Walker and Leonard in the video, it shows an incredible bond. And the amount of admiration and feeling Leonard puts into it include sentiments that are too often saved for a funeral rather than expressed to the other person.

And in some ways, that's fitting as this is the end of an era for these two, so Leonard took the time to celebrate it and give Walker something special. For Colts fans, they get to see the type of person they had as a part of their team in Walker for four seasons as well as what they still have in Leonard.

Browns fans get to see the type of endorsement that is rarely seen. So much is about stats and productivity, age and potential, all of which are important factors in moves when it comes to sports, but this particular situation highlights the type of person being added to the Browns. And in football, like in most anything else, so often, teams can only go as far as the people they have. It certainly sounds like the Browns got a good one.

