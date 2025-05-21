Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson Receives Major Status Update
Deshaun Watson’s future in Cleveland was widely presumed to be on hold after he suffered a second Achilles tear in January. The Browns responded in the offseason by drafting Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and adding veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to the roster, moves that signaled the team was preparing to move forward without its high-priced starter.
The Brown's quarterback room suddenly became one of the most crowded and competitive in the league, with Watson’s name rarely surfacing in discussions about the team's QB plans for 2025 and beyond.
That changed this week, with Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reporting that the Browns haven’t ruled out the possibility of Watson returning at some point this season. The team has not provided a specific timeline for his recovery, but the door potentially remains open for a late-season comeback if his rehabilitation continues to progress:
Cabot also reported that Watson has been present at the team facility and has been seen participating in some football activities, including throwing to Browns receivers Jerry Jeudy and David Bell:
The financial and roster implications of Watson’s situation are significant. Watson is under contract with the Browns on a fully guaranteed deal, one of the largest in NFL history. His absence last season, the uncertainty surrounding his health, and past legal problems have forced the Browns to look ahead and invest in both veteran experience and young talent at quarterback. The addition of four QBs to the roster reflect a front office determined to avoid a repeat of last year’s instability at the position.
Watson’s recovery from his second Achilles injury is being closely monitored by the organization, as Achilles injuries are notoriously difficult for athletes to return from, and a second injury to the same tendon only increases the challenge. There has been no public indication from the team regarding when Watson might be able to return; The Browns have only stated that he will miss significant time, leaving the possibility of a return later in the year open but uncertain.
If Watson is able to return at any point this season, it would be a dramatic development for a franchise that has spent the offseason preparing for life without him. The Browns have not committed to any one quarterback as the long-term solution, and Watson’s presence—even as a possibility—adds another layer of complexity to the competition.
The Browns continue their offseason program with a full quarterback room and no clear answer under center, with Watson remaining the wild card. For now, the Cleveland Browns are preparing for life without Deshaun Watson, but the door remains ajar for a surprise comeback.