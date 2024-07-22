Deshaun Watson's Fit With Cleveland Browns Called Into Question
It has been over two years since the Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans, and the early returns have not been satisfactory.
Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games since joining the Browns in 2022, serving an 11-game suspension during his debut campaign and playing in just six contests last season due a shoulder injury that would require surgery.
To make matters worse, Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension upon trading for him.
That has put an awful lot of pressure on Watson to break through in 2024, but Nick Faria of Pro Football Network is questioning if the fit between the two sides is even right.
In a piece where Faria named one player from each NFL team that could use a change of scenery, he picked Watson for the Browns.
"It isn’t a good look when your backup takes your offense and plays even better with it than you do," Faria wrote, referencing Joe Flacco's shocking run in late 2023.
Of course, the question is, where exactly would Watson be able to go and succeed if he once again fails with Cleveland this coming season?
The 28-year-old has not had a good year since 2020, which was his last season of play with the Texans (he sat out all of 2021).
If Watson is unable to put it together in 2024, it stands to reason that the three-time Pro Bowler simply does not have it in him to perform at a high level anymore.
However, we need to be fair to Watson and allow him a full 17-game campaign with the Browns before we write him off entirely.
After this season, however, there can't be any more excuses.