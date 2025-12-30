After Week 1 of the NFL season, Andre Szmyt came under much scrutiny from Browns fans after he missed a 36-yard field goal that ended up being the deciding factor in the 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns fans were quick to want to move on from Szmyt after just one game, his first game in his NFL career. The other damning fact was that Szmyt missed an extra point in that game, an extra point that would have kept the game tied.

Since that game, Szmyt has been ultra-consistent for Cleveland and has shown how he can be the Browns' kicker for the near future.

Szmyt is now 22-22 on extra points since Week 1, a perfect 100%.

On field goals since Week 1, he is 21-23, 91.3%. This includes a five-of-six mark from 50 yards and further, adding a 55-yard season-long game-winning field goal against Green Bay in Week 3.

He is also perfect on field goals from 39 yards and in (13/13), making the most of the opportunities that he gets.

Szmyt was very important to the Browns' win on Sunday, responsible for seven of the Browns' 13 points, outscoring the Steelers by himself as they scored just six points total. Including a 50-yard field goal that started off the scoring for Cleveland.

Andre caught up with News 5 Cleveland reporter Camryn Justice after the game to talk about his process since Week 1.

“It feels good getting the win first of all, but it feels good doing it with the guys, Rex (Sunahara), Corey (Bojorquez), like it’s an amazing feeling to get a win,” Szmyt detailed after the game.

“I think we came such a long way, just like developing wise, and I have such a great group around me, Bubba (Ventrone), head coach Kevin, and Rex, Corey, and everybody's been supportive and has been there for me.”

Shedeur Sanders also praised Szmyt after the win, saying, “We had a conversation when he was going through it, you know, since then it’s been nothing but up.”

Browns defensive tackle Shelby Harris added on to the praise: “He struggled the first game but he’s really changed a lot of stuff after that, because you had people calling for his job after the first game, and look at the season he’s had. He’s put it together, he’s shown he’s one of the better kickers in this league.”

Szmyt desires to be applauded for turning his season around, and he adds to what could be a franchise-changing offseason for Cleveland in 2025.