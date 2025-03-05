Former Browns First-Round Receiver to Coach at Big 12 Rival
On October 11, 2014, Corey Coleman decimated the TCU defense.
Then a Baylor Bear, Coleman totaled eight catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns — including the tying score — as Baylor mounted a 21-point comeback to defeat the rival Horned Frogs, 61-58.
It was one of Coleman's first breakout performances in an astonishing college career that resulted in the Browns drafting him with the No. 15 overall pick in 2016. However, Coleman did not stick in the NFL, spending just two years in Cleveland.
The former wide receiver is now headed back to college. This time, instead of scoring touchdowns on TCU's defense, he'll be trying to lead the Horned Frogs to victory. The 30-year-old announced Wednesday that he will be the next wide receivers coach in Fort Worth.
Coleman was named to the All-Big 12 First Team twice and won the Biletnikoff award during his 2015 junior season, his final collegiate year before entering the NFL Draft. He totaled 74 catches for 1,363 yards and 20 touchdowns for the 10-3 Bears.
With the Browns, Coleman combined to have 56 catches, 718 yards and five touchdowns over this first two seasons in the league. However, Coleman struggled to pull the ball in, as his 45.2% catch percentage in 2016 was the fifth-worst in the NFL and his 39.7% catch rate was the sixth-worst in 2017.
Coleman was traded to the Bills in 2018, then released before the start of the season. He was on the practice squads for the Patriots, Giants and Chiefs and caught five passes for New York. Coleman last played for the USFL's Philadelphia Stars in 2023, where he led the league in receptions and receiving yards.