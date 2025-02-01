Former Browns Insider Takes Bold Stance On Pending QB Decision
Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward? That's the debate that's leading the way when it comes to which quarterback the Cleveland Browns should choose with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Ask 100 people and you may just get a 50-50 split of responses. That latest person to chime in on the conversation is ESPN's former Browns insider. Jake Trotter joined ESPN Cleveland to discuss the Browns options at QB on Friday. The conversation started with Trotter explaining why a third QB option, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, is less likely to end up in Cleveland.
"I think it's increasingly likely that the Browns take a quarterback, but I think it's more do they talk themselves into Shedeur than do they talk themselves into Milroe," he said.
Then Trotter was asked as a follow up what he thought about Cam Ward being a fit for the Browns. He went on to explain why he believes Ward is the best QB prospect of the entire class.
"So Cam Ward's got the better arm, he's got the better tools," said Trotter. "Shedeur is not like super toolsy as a quarterback, but he is – and he said it – he is a good decision maker, he's tough, and I think he has the potential to be a pretty good leader. And the more I think about it, given that they're going to Kevin [Stefanski's] offense, Shedeur might actually be, despite not being as good a prospect than Cam Ward, a better fit."
If it were up to Trotter, as he went on to explain, he'd take the better prospect over the better fit. Which route the Browns choose to take, however, remains to be seen.