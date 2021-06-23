Sports Illustrated home
Rashard Higgins Shares Marjorie Taylor Greene Video Via Instagram

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver shared a viral video featuring a Congresswoman from Georgia who rails against COVID-19 vaccines by stating false information.
Author:
Publish date:

Vaccine hesitation is understandable, but consider the source.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins shared a video from someone with the username JimmyRay featuring Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggesting people who are getting vaccinated are lab rats because vaccines, that the drugs are experimental and have not been  approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

All of the vaccines in use in the United States have been approved by the FDA for emergency use, so this is simply false. People can call them experimental if they wish, citing the fact they don't know the long-term impact for 10 and 20 years down the road. Nevertheless, drug trials were done and ultimately deemed successful.

As with most things, it's a really bad idea to listen to someone like Congressman Greene when it comes to medical advice, because a simple Google search can confirm she's wrong, whether it's an honest mistake or deliberate misinformation.

And this is exactly what NFL teams like the Browns are fighting against. Misinformation or bad information being what players based their opinions on when it comes to the virus, impacting their willingness to get vaccinated, which has very real consequences for NFL players.

It's more than reasonable for anyone to do their own research on the subject, but listening to people like Greene is a terrible idea. She's not an expert, but she should know better and simply doesn't.

The last thing anyone wants to see (and will almost certainly happen) is for a player to get cut, ultimately lose their career, then come back six months later and complain about they were taken in by incredibly bad advice from someone like Greene.

None of this is to suggest Higgins is a bad person or should be criticized or anything else. This is simply pointing out that what he has shared is simply wrong and for someone with 127,000 followers, that can have real ramifications.

READ MORE: Peace of Mind at QB Expensive

Nov 10, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns beat the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
