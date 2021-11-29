Browns Jack Conklin Tore Patella Tendon

Tests have confirmed what most feared as Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will be lost for the rest of the 2021 season, diagnosed with a torn patella tendon.

Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin's nightmare of a 2021 season has come to an end as ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report. Tests have confirmed that he tore the patella tendon in his knee, suffered against the Ravens.

An All-Pro in 2020, Conklin largely played well in 2021 when he was on the field. Unfortunately, this is now the third different injury that will force Conklin to miss time this season. This one, however, will end his season.

Conklin came into the year with a nagging knee issue. He would later go on injured reserve for a dislocated elbow and in the game he returned from the elbow, his knee gave out and now he will need season-ending surgery.

Conklin is under contract through the 2022 season for the Browns, so he will be back for at least one more year. Now, the question facing both Conklin and the Browns is about when he will be ready to start getting to work next season.

A major free agent acquisition that paid off handsomely last year, the Browns now must continue to rely on Blake Hance to fill in at right tackle as Conklin joins Chris Hubbard, who suffered a season-ending tricep injury earlier in the season.

The Browns burned through their depth almost immediately and have been scrambling ever since, which has been an ongoing problem throughout the year amid so many challenges the team has faced, heading to their bye week with a record of 6-6.

