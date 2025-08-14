Jalen Hurts Shares Powerful Message For Browns' Shedeur Sanders
The image of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts sharing a lengthy conversation after the first day of joint practices between their respective teams made the rounds on social media on Wednesday.
Sanders barely participated in the practice after suffering an oblique strain, but made a point in being one of the last players to leave the field, regardless, after having an extended conversation with Hurts.
According to the Super Bowl champion signal caller, Sanders approached him, looking to pick his brain about finding success in the NFL. Hurts was happy to share some wisdom on the Colorado star.
"I keep the conversation intimate. We had a very lengthy conversation," Hurts revealed. "He came to me and just, you know, wanted to talk, and I'm always there. I said earlier, of giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things, and ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience. You gotta want it, you know you gotta want it. And so I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities."
It's a powerful message from one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. And a meaningful one for Sanders' who has spent training camp trying to climb his way out of the basement of the Browns depth chart.
Last Friday, in his preseason debut, Sanders got the start against the Carolina Panthers and completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the memorable outing, Sanders even admitted his work is far from over.
Conversations like the one he had with Hurts can only help him as he continues to get acclimated to the NFL. Fortunately, he's been taking advantage of numerous opportunities to pick the brain of veterans like Hurts in the four months since he was drafted. Even inside his own quarterback room, veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and even Deshaun Watson have become valuable resources for the Colorado product.
Players talk all the time about the benefits of these joint practice settings to allow a team to go up against an actual opponent, and not just their own team's offense or defense. Sanders took full advantage of another one of those benefits in being able to get a different perspective on how to find success in the NFL.
In the meantime, Sanders' focus will turn to healing from a strained oblique. As fans saw last Friday, though, his story is just getting started.