Browns' Shedeur Sanders explains why he holds onto the football for so long

As a rookie quarterback, there are always learning curves to go through, with the speed of the game increased from college football. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is feeling some of those effects.

One of the biggest complaints about his game so far, through the three games he has played in, is his struggles with holding on to the ball at times, as he either takes a sack or a negative play when getting rid of the ball would be a good option. Sanders addressed that with the media on what causes it and how to work on it.

"Negative energy, that's typically when I do that whenever we stagnant. So that's something I review with myself and I know in those situations, I can't do that at certain times, but just something I'll live out and grow from doing that and trust in team, trust in everybody that things are going to be alright."

#Browns Shedeur Sanders said once he develops that trust in his receivers and what he’s seeing, he’ll release the ball quicker: pic.twitter.com/2jddjEv9Ja — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 3, 2025

Considering how the season has gone for the Browns, sitting at 3-9, Sanders isn't playing badly at all. He has completed just 50.8% of his passes for 405 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. Sanders has also rushed for 21 yards in those three games.

From the moment the Browns selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, there was always going to be the expectation that things might not go smoothly for Sanders.

From the adversity of beating out three other quarterbacks for a job to the poor construction of the roster, Sanders had issues ahead of him that he would be challenged with throughout the season.

There have been signs of good progress from the young quarterback and of what he could bring to the Browns. His arm strength is there, and he's starting to be smarter with the football. He looks like a much confident quarterback from the last two games than the one who got thrown onto the field in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens three weeks ago.

The natural arm talent has always been there and growing with his dad, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders. He has a strong football IQ. He has even made significant strides with his maturity and how he has handled starting the season as the third-string quarterback.

The verdict is still out on whether Sanders will end up being the franchise quarterback for the Browns, but there are enough signs there that will give him a chance to either win the job outright the rest of the season or earn it next year.