    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Designate Jarvis Landry to Return From IR

    Friday, the Cleveland Browns designated Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve after missing three games with a sprained MCL.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns have officially designated wide receiver Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve. He suffered a sprained MCL in the game against the Houston Texans and missed the last three games due to injury, the first games he's missed due to injury in his career.

    The Browns had one roster spot open, so they can let Landry take it. That will allow the Browns to operate at full strength for the first time all season as Odell Beckham Jr. missed the first two games and then Landry missed the last three.

    Landry was not able to practice on Wednesday and there's no guarantee he will play or have a major role within the offense against the Arizona Cardinals. Nevertheless, the Browns will be happy to have him back and it's likely he could have a role even if it's not a huge one this week.

    The key for Landry will be that he's back to full health. He slimmed down and worked to be quicker this offseason, so if he doesn't have that, it may not do the Browns much good.

    The flip side, Landry may enhance the Browns offense in the red zone, which has something that hasn't been as effective without him in the lineup, so there's a place he can really help.

    The Browns were able to move the ball without him in the lineup, won two of their games and scored 42 points in their loss, so it will be worth monitoring how they reimplement him into the lineup, whether easing him in or simply throwing him back out there for a full load of reps.

    READ MORE: Cardinals Present Similar Challenges, Opportunities as Chargers

    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) makes a catch during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designate Jarvis Landry to Return From IR

    just now
    Browns digest
    Podcasts

    Browns Digest Podcast - Episode 21: Previewing the Arizona Cardinals

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reaches for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett has a Quarterback Cemetery in his Front Yard

    20 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) moves out to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Cardinals Present Similar Challenges, Opportunities as Chargers

    22 hours ago
    B8544139-1D55-4ED8-85E2-177D4E9FDE7C
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Will be Down Two Key Players in Cleveland

    23 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Nicole Finishes Spaceship Construction

    Oct 13, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) and defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) react during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    8 Players Not Practicing for Browns Wednesday, None of Which are Corners

    Oct 13, 2021
    79f5ad0d3eb94c47ab35d26d52e8177d
    Featured Content

    Odell Beckham Jr. Only a Problem if We Make Him One

    Oct 13, 2021