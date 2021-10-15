Browns Designate Jarvis Landry to Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns have officially designated wide receiver Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve. He suffered a sprained MCL in the game against the Houston Texans and missed the last three games due to injury, the first games he's missed due to injury in his career.

The Browns had one roster spot open, so they can let Landry take it. That will allow the Browns to operate at full strength for the first time all season as Odell Beckham Jr. missed the first two games and then Landry missed the last three.

Landry was not able to practice on Wednesday and there's no guarantee he will play or have a major role within the offense against the Arizona Cardinals. Nevertheless, the Browns will be happy to have him back and it's likely he could have a role even if it's not a huge one this week.

The key for Landry will be that he's back to full health. He slimmed down and worked to be quicker this offseason, so if he doesn't have that, it may not do the Browns much good.

The flip side, Landry may enhance the Browns offense in the red zone, which has something that hasn't been as effective without him in the lineup, so there's a place he can really help.

The Browns were able to move the ball without him in the lineup, won two of their games and scored 42 points in their loss, so it will be worth monitoring how they reimplement him into the lineup, whether easing him in or simply throwing him back out there for a full load of reps.

