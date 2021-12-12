Jedrick Wills Lashes Out at Fans Booing on Instagram

From his Instagram account, Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills vented frustrations over fans booing their team at home, using strong language that isn't appropriate for everyone.

After the first drive of the game where the Cleveland Browns offense went three and out, fans booed the offense off the field. After the game, which the Browns won 24-22 over the Baltimore Ravens, Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills vented how he felt about it, which has been going on far more than just this game, using strong language that might not be appropriate for everyone.

Wills, 22 years old, echoed a sentiment that has been far more out in the open from this year from players.. Not unrelated, players have also been increasingly out in the open about their mental health.

The notion of going to a game just to boo your team doesn't sit well with an increasing amount of players on the Browns as well as the NFL in general.

The retort from those who have been booed is often similar to Wills. What if a player or coach were to go to a fan's job and boo them?

The problem with what Wills did is he immediately took it to a place of wealth, which is going to distract from any point he's trying to make. The mention of bagging groceries feels deliberate, trying to send a message that the people who are doing the booing must have lower wage jobs.

Had he simply left it at booing fans at their jobs, he might have been able to make a point that breeds discussion. Making it into a wealth discussion comes off as arrogant and spoiled, whether Wills means it that way or not.

Wills is not the first player on the Browns to make a point about fans booing. Malcolm Smith had a more nuanced view of it as a guest on the Jim Rome Show. Wills, likely not in the most rational state of mind, reacted off raw emotion.

Regardless of how Wills feels, there is an expectation that fans are allowed to boo in a stadium at a sporting event, even if it's aimed at their own team. There may be a real conversation that should take place with regards to it, but this isn't how to get there and Wills will ultimately receive backlash for the comments.

