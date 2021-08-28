Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Carted Off Field with Knee Injury

The Baltimore Ravens saw running back J.K. Dobbins suffer a knee injury that resulted in being carted off the field in their preseason game against the Washington Football Team.

Baltimore Ravens running back caught a screen and was tackled in their preseason matchup with the Washington Football Team, which resulted in his knee being bent in awkward direction. After being helped off the field without putting weight on it and briefly stopping in the blue medical tent, he was then put on the cart to be taken to the locker room.

Nothing about the Ravens training camp or preseason has gone according to plan. Dobbins, should his injury prove serious is only the latest example. The Ravens also lost their best linebacker the past two seasons for the season in linebacker L.J. Fort.

The Ravens haven't been able to have their projected starting offensive line practice together due to injuries. Lamar Jackson has missed practices due to multiple COVID-19 positive tests. Rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman is out for a few weeks and Marquise Brown has been unable to practice.

In an AFC North division race with the Cleveland Browns and the reigning division champion Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens have been expected to have a great shot at taking the division on their way to a playoff berth with another shot at winning the Super Bowl.

They are still a tremendously talented team even with injuries they've suffered, but the sheer amount and how they are adding up, it may limit their top end potential this season. Gus Edwards is a talented power back that fits beautifully with their revamped offensive line if it can be healthy and play together. They also have Justice Hill.

Dobbins appeared to be the most talented back that could do everything in their offense with a chance to establish himself as the best back in the division outside of Cleveland. Losing him for a significant portion of the season would be devastating.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, it's only the latest setback in a nightmarish offseason that will test the team's mettle, depth and resilience.

In past seasons, they have shown the ability to deal with setbacks and still prove dangerous. They will likely do the same this year and with seven playoff berths available, they should have no problem clinching one of them.

