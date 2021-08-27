August 27, 2021
Baker Mayfield Will Play Against Falcons in Preseason Finale

Baker Mayfield will start in the preseason finale between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that quarterback Baker Mayfield will be among select starters that will play in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

Stefanski said of the decision, "Making a decision based on every single player, what they need to get."

The Browns have not played a single starter on offense through two preseason games and only a few on defense including likely starter defensive tackle Andrew Billings, Malcolm Smith and whoever wins the corner spot opposite Denzel Ward, which may well be rookie first round pick Greg Newsome.

Billings is coming off of a year where he had opted out while Smith seemed to be playing largely out of necessity, because the Browns were shorthanded. Both Newsome and Greedy Williams have played because they need as many reps as they can get.

In addition to Mayfield, it stands to reason that most, if not all the starting offensive linemen will be out there. It wouldn't be a surprise to see their tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku and wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

It would be a major surprise to see Odell Beckham out there since the Browns are non-committal on his status for week one of the regular season as he continues to rehab his knee.. It seems unlikely and unnecessary, but is nevertheless possible the Browns could play Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt or both.

The Browns will have two more weeks to get prepared for the season after this third and final preseason game, which will be nationally televised against the Falcons.

