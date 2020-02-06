Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

The Cleveland Browns are finally in a position to hire their defensive coordinator of choice. Over the past few weeks there has been an understanding around Cleveland that San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods was the front office’s primary choice. Final hiring decisions could not be made until after the Super Bowl since Woods had been preparing for the past two weeks.

According to sources in contact with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Joe Woods intends to sign his deal to become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator. There were no previous official contract talks scheduled with the Browns front office and Woods due to his focus being on the playoffs. Following a fourth quarter comeback 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, Joe Woods can now turn his attention to joining the Cleveland Browns coaching staff.

Woods would join new head coach Kevin Stefanksi and recently hired general manager Andrew Berry. This would be a reuniting opportunity for Stefanksi and Woods, as the two worked together as staff on the Minnesota Vikings between 2006 to 2013. This would also be Woods’ second opportunity as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, following a two-year stint with the Denver Broncos from 2017-18 while working under Vance Joseph.

Cleveland Browns ownership and front office personnel have worked diligently to build alignment across the organization and view Joe Woods as a candidate to expand on that methodology. If the contract details work out, the next steps for Woods should include analyzing the current roster for schematic fit and discussing with GM Andrew Berry what sort of talent needs to be added. Although, questions do still remain on what defensive scheme Joe Woods will deploy given the teams current talent and his previous schemes ran in Denver.