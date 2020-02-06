BrownsDigest
Joe Woods Intends to Sign Deal Soon to Become Browns DC

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns are finally in a position to hire their defensive coordinator of choice. Over the past few weeks there has been an understanding around Cleveland that San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods was the front office’s primary choice. Final hiring decisions could not be made until after the Super Bowl since Woods had been preparing for the past two weeks.

According to sources in contact with ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Joe Woods intends to sign his deal to become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator. There were no previous official contract talks scheduled with the Browns front office and Woods due to his focus being on the playoffs. Following a fourth quarter comeback 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, Joe Woods can now turn his attention to joining the Cleveland Browns coaching staff.

Woods would join new head coach Kevin Stefanksi and recently hired general manager Andrew Berry. This would be a reuniting opportunity for Stefanksi and Woods, as the two worked together as staff on the Minnesota Vikings between 2006 to 2013. This would also be Woods’ second opportunity as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, following a two-year stint with the Denver Broncos from 2017-18 while working under Vance Joseph.

Cleveland Browns ownership and front office personnel have worked diligently to build alignment across the organization and view Joe Woods as a candidate to expand on that methodology. If the contract details work out, the next steps for Woods should include analyzing the current roster for schematic fit and discussing with GM Andrew Berry what sort of talent needs to be added. Although, questions do still remain on what defensive scheme Joe Woods will deploy given the teams current talent and his previous schemes ran in Denver.

The Solution to the Browns Tackle Problem is in the NFL Draft, Not Free Agency

It's largely understood the Cleveland Browns need to properly address their offensive tackle position this offseason. It's simply a matter of how they do it. The most prudent strategy is to forgo expensive free agents and attack the issue in the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry's Introductory Press Conference

New Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had his introductory press conference on Wednesday and was asked about questions about his present and future as well as questions dating back to his past with the Browns under Executive Vice President Sashi Brown.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook: O'Shea Official, Browns Could Go to London Again

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Chad O'Shea as their wide receivers coach and found out they have a 25 percent chance they'll be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next season.

Pete Smith

Browns Now Clear to Hire Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator This Week, What That Would Mean Schematically

The Super Bowl now concluded, Joe Woods is now free to officially become the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator after serving as the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this season. The defense will change under Woods from Steve Wilks, but it's not an overly dramatic one.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Browns Waive Center Lo Falemaka

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced that they had waived Lo Falemaka, a center they added last summer. He suffered a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve.

Pete Smith

JMazzulo920

Browns Officially Hire Drew Petzing To Coach Tight Ends

Monday, the Cleveland Browns officially hired Drew Petzing to be the team's tight ends coach for Kevin Stefanski. Serving as the wide receivers coach last year with the Minnesota Vikings, this will be Petzing's first year as a tight ends coach.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Report: Browns to Hire Fred Pagac to Coach Linebackers

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Fred Pagac to coach linebackers. Pagac, retired the past two seasons, would be in his 30th year coaching linebackers and his 23rd coaching in the state of Ohio, having spent 22 at Ohio State.

Pete Smith

Super Bowl Weekend Serves of What Browns Haven't Been, Hope to Be

For new head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Super Bowl weekend provided a reminder of how daunting a task they have in front of them. Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl with five former players, it was a big weekend for the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pete Smith

Tiffin Buck

Baker Mayfield Acts As Fox Sports Host on Radio Row, Meets One of His Heroes

Cleveland Browns quarterback operated as a Fox Sports host going around radio row interviewing some athletes and getting a chance to meet one of his heroes, Brett Favre.

Pete Smith

Ravens John Harbaugh, Greg Roman Win Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year

The Baltimore Ravens took home the awards for both head coach of the year and assistant coach of the year with John Harbaugh and Greg Roman winning the votes for each of the awards.

Pete Smith