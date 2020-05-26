BrownsDigest
What Are The Odds Kevin Stefanski Wins AP Coach Of The Year?

Pete Smith

The AP Coach of the Year Award often goes to coaches that defy expectations as opposed to sustaining a high level of excellence over the course of several years. That might help to explain why Kevin Stefanski, the first year head coach of the Cleveland Browns currently has his odds at 18:1, according to Betonline.ag.

The two coaches with the lowest odds are Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both currently at 12:1. Belichick, if he has a great year, may get it for the simple fact he was able to win without Tom Brady and should it go that way, relative unknown quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Meanwhile, the Bucs have high expectations and Arians has to deliver.

For Stefanski, he's a first year head coach taking over a talented Browns roster that arguably only got better this past offseason. The team went 6-10 last year with everyone, but most notably Baker Mayfield taking a step backward. If Stefanski is able to right the ship and lead the Browns to the playoffs while getting Mayfield and the rest of this talent to the level they're capable, he's in any conversation for coach of the year, based on trends of how this award is typically given.

Far easier said than done, especially in light of the impact COVID-19 has had and continues to have, limiting teams from being able to practice. Nevertheless, under the previous head coach, the Browns were so dreadful that if they simply get out of their own way, most believe they'd win a couple additional games without changing a thing. If Stefanski and his staff can go beyond that and really elevate them, they could be a dangerous team, especially in light of the fact there are seven playoff teams per conference.

The lack of on-field prep time might hurt them, but if they can get on a roll, the team could be one no one wants to see in December and January.

Cleveland Browns Promote Glenn Cook to Vice President of Player Personnel

The Cleveland Browns have made a promotion within their front office, a familiar name that has been with the team a few years.

BrandonLittle

Joe Woods Hints At Minimized Linebacker Position In 2020 Browns Defense

On his conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator hinted at a minimized linebacker position in his defensive scheme, favoring having an extra safety on the field.

Pete Smith

XFL With Opportunity to Thrive As Colleges Wrestle With Ethics

There are rumblings of potential suitors looking to purchase the XFL. In light of the issues college football is sifting through due to COVID-19, the XFL has an opportunity to step in and thrive while college football has ended the charade of the student athlete.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Baker Mayfield On Kevin Stefanski: "It Is A Very Deliberate Message, And He Has Everybody Believing In That On The Staff"

On a conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a chance to weigh in on the additions to the roster this year as well as impressions of head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield: "If I Play Better, Our Team Is Going To Do Better. I Put That Pressure On Myself. It Does Not Matter What Year It Is."

On a conference call with the local media Wednesday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fielded a number of questions about himself, where he is in his career and what this coming year means.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield: "I Have Enjoyed Kind Of Sitting In And Listening In On Some Of The Receiver Meetings"

On a conference call Wednesday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield answered questions about the statuses of receivers Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry as well as given an opportunity to discuss the workouts he held in Austin, Texas.

Pete Smith

Joe Thomas Is Back! Well, He Is Competing At Least

Since retiring from the NFL, Joe Thomas has been public about his efforts to try to shape his body for life after playing what will prove to be a Hall of Fame career for the Cleveland Browns. Sunday night, Thomas showed off the fruits of his labors in a difficult competition where he shined.

Pete Smith

JEisner

Browns Have Playoff Hopes With Weak Schedule and New Postseason Format

The Cleveland Browns have the potential to make the playoffs in 2020 given their weak schedule and new changes to the NFL playoff format.

Shawn Stevenson

HiramB

Baker Mayfield On Offseason Work In Unique Environment: "Getting Back To Basics"

In his first appearance with the media since Super Bowl week, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed a number of questions in a conference call with the local media. One of the areas he touched upon was about his mechanics.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills Sends Message To Spending Critics

The Cleveland Browns rookie Jedricks Wills was selected as the tenth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Starting to earn some money, he bought something for himself and responded to critics concerned about his financial literacy.

BrandonLittle