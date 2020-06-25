BrownsDigest
Kevin Stefanski Discusses Importance of Conversations With Kids on Racism

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns organization is doing their part in fighting social injustice and demanding equality. Launching “Be The Solution” has funded money to many charities and organizations that are in on it for the right reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised his general manager Andrew Berry, saying “that’s what leadership looks like”. Berry is a minority leader in the NFL, one that is making his name heard quickly, the right way.

Stefanski went on to show the importance of having these conversations with your kids on social injustice and everything that comes with it. In today’s world, raising the young ones the right way is a big part in the changes that are needed, so that there is complete equality.

Another point that the Browns coach would make is that “we need to leave this place better than we found it”. Stefanski is pointing out the importance of continuing to better each generation and molding them into how people should be.

Stefanski has taken the charge with the rest of the Browns organization in the fight against social injustice. This is a great example of a front office working together, supporting their players and calling for the fans to do the same. The fight against equality is on going, but when people with a platform stand up - it can only help the cause. 

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

by

Snake63

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski: “All Offseason Long, We've Had a Plan and We're Ready to Pivot”

The pandemic has sports still feeling uncertain, Kevin Stefanski gives an update from the team's point of view.

BrandonLittle

Austin Hooper Explains To Jim Rome Why He Chose The Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and explained why he chose the Browns and what he thinks about his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

Pete Smith

NFL Makes Prudent Decision Postponing Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony Until 2021

The NFL announced that this year's Hall of Fame enshrinement as well as the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be postponed until 2021; a move they had to make.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Analysis shows that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fits right in with the best when it comes to downfield play, making things happen.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt As The Joker

In the last few weeks, there has been a significant focus on the role Kareem Hunt will have in the Cleveland Browns offense. The Browns are going to focus on getting their best 11 offensive players on the field, which will have Kareem Hunt line up all over the field.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Launch “Be The Solution”, Behind Andrew Berry’s Leadership

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry showed off his leadership once again as he’s behind the launch of “Be The Solution”. A step toward social in justice and equality, in the right direction.

BrandonLittle

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

The Washington Redskins announced the removal of George Preston Marshall's name from RFK stadium, replacing it with Bobby Mitchell. Something that should've been done while Mitchell was alive is largely used in an attempt to avoid the reality that something has to be done about the team's name.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Premature To Say Browns Fans Won't See a Season, From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has some new words on how the pandemic could affect the 2020 NFL season.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt had a conference call on Monday and expressed a sentiment that a lot of NFL players have when it comes to the 2020 season. Whatever it takes.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55