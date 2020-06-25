Kevin Stefanski Discusses Importance of Conversations With Kids on Racism

The Cleveland Browns organization is doing their part in fighting social injustice and demanding equality. Launching “Be The Solution” has funded money to many charities and organizations that are in on it for the right reasons. Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised his general manager Andrew Berry, saying “that’s what leadership looks like”. Berry is a minority leader in the NFL, one that is making his name heard quickly, the right way.

Stefanski went on to show the importance of having these conversations with your kids on social injustice and everything that comes with it. In today’s world, raising the young ones the right way is a big part in the changes that are needed, so that there is complete equality.

“I hope the conversations I’m having with my kids are similar to the conversations going on in our country, regardless of where you live, or where you are from.”

Another point that the Browns coach would make is that “we need to leave this place better than we found it”. Stefanski is pointing out the importance of continuing to better each generation and molding them into how people should be.

“It’s not a one conversation deal, then you put it away. It’s something that is on going.”

Stefanski has taken the charge with the rest of the Browns organization in the fight against social injustice. This is a great example of a front office working together, supporting their players and calling for the fans to do the same. The fight against equality is on going, but when people with a platform stand up - it can only help the cause.