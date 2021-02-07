Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Kevin Stefanski Wins NFL's Coach of the Year Award

Kevin Stefanski was given the NFL's Coach of the Year Award for his first season with the Cleveland Browns, earning an 11-5 record and winning a road game in the playoffs.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has won the NFL's Coach of the Year award at the NFL honors night. He's been named Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association as well as any number of outlets, but now he's officially won the NFL's award for it as voted by the Associated Press.

Stefanski was able to navigate incredibly difficult circumstances including a pandemic that impacted the amount of practices a team could have. The Browns organization including Stefanski were able to use racial unrest as a means to help bring the team together, using it as a means to open up dialogue between players from any number of different backgrounds.

As difficult as it is to win as a rookie head coach in the best case scenario, Stefanski found success in the worst. And he did it with the Browns, winning 11 regular season games as well as winning a playoff game on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Stefanski's ability to organize and delegate was consistently on display this season as the Browns s often operated like a well oiled machine on game days. They were decisive in key moments, able to manage the game effectively as well as the clock near the end of halves, which often proved the key to securing victory.

The Browns were one of the teams that improved the most over the course of the season, which was in no small part due to the quarterback position. Baker Mayfield's play steadily improved over the second half of the year and the team showcased upside that made them a threat against anyone, which helped them a chance to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to qualify for the AFC Championship.

