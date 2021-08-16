Sports Illustrated home
Mack Wilson on His Shoulder Injury: "I'm good"

After sustaining a shoulder injury early in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson tweeted out an update on his status.
Cleveland Browns linebacker took to social media to announce that his shoulder was okay after he left the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He did not return, which is hardly surprising since it was an exhibition game.

Wilson was one of three players who left the game with an injury. Early reports suggest that tight end Stephen Carlson was not so fortunate with his knee injury and no update has come out for the injury to Kiondre Thomas.

Wilson's good news is particularly important as he is in a tough battle to secure a roster spot this year. He's gotten plenty of positive buzz after a strong offseason as he makes his case to start at weak side linebacker.

Last year, Wilson suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the first three games of the regular season and impacted him most of the year. That caused the Browns to sign Malcolm Smith as a free agent who proved to be far better than Wilson last season.

Smith is still on the team and the Browns added Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the NFL Draft, who was the biggest story of the first preseason game.

Wilson need to be healthy and able to continue competing. The margin between starter and cut may prove quite thin and Wilson knows it.

He wants to be able to keep working and hopefully break through in his third season in the NFL after two poor years. To Wilson's credit, he played well in the playoffs in limited opportunities, which may be spurring success early this year.

The Browns also need to avoid injuries as much as possible heading into the first year of a 17-game schedule when the team has championship aspirations. They need to have the best roster possible.

READ MORE: Browns Showcase Speed Against Jaguars

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
