Myles Garrett Reaches Out To Family Of Slain Retired Police Captain, David Dorn

Pete Smith

A few days after reaching out in an attempt to help the family of David McAtee, a man who died as a result of police gun fire in Louisville, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is attempting to reach out to the family of a black retired police captain named David Dorn.

Dorn was shot and killed responding to an alarm at a pawn shop that was being robbed by looters during riots in St. Louis late Monday night. He was 77 years old and served on the force for 38 years. Dorn leaves behind five children and ten grandchildren. He died outside the store at 2:30am and no arrest has been made at this point.

Perhaps in his own way, Garrett is attempting to offer healing, reaching out to families seemingly on both sides of this struggle, even if they shouldn't be viewed that way.

Garrett is trying to help people understand that while there are real issues to be solved when it comes to race as illustrated by the death of McAtee and the murder of George Floyd, which ignited the unrest across the country, no one deserves to be killed.

Garrett is putting his money where his mouth is in terms of trying to get people to understand that supporting protesters and their right to protest does not mean anyone is endorsing or supporting violence against anyone, cops or otherwise.

Only serving to increase the divide in this nation, when Garrett tweeted out to help Dorn, there were people who responded trying to shame him for not reaching out in regards to Dorn. It will be interesting to see if any of those comes back and apologizes to Garrett in light of this news.

President Donald Trump tweeted out his own tribute for Dorn, saying, "Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night. We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!"

