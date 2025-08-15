Mics Caught Browns GM's Heartfelt Message to Shedeur Sanders After First Start
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was arguably the winner of the NFL's opening weekend of preseason football, completing 14 of his 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his team's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Over 10 offensive drives in his pro debut, the rookie led Cleveland to 21 points while also showing off both poise and swagger.
Following the contest, a 30-10 win, Browns general manager Andrew Berry—who selected Sanders in the fifth round of April's draft—found his young signal caller on the sideline to relay a heartfelt message about his performance:
"Really, really good job," he told Sanders as he brought him in with a dap. "I'm proud of you. Really really nice job."
With a smile on his face, Sanders clapped back, knowing that he wasn't satisfied with his own performance:
"You're not fully proud," he joked. "Kind of proud."
"Look, was it perfect? No." Berry responded. "But you made plays, you operated. So just stack the next one. Listen, you did a nice job, okay? So just take what you learned from tonight, apply it to the joint practices, and then the next preseason game. Alright? ... Really good job. That's a great start."
The duo's full interaction was captured by Cleveland's video team for a YouTube series titled Man Under Center, taking fans behind the scenes of the team's four-way quarterback competition.
Check out Episode1 here:
The Browns, potentially sans Sanders as he deals with an oblique injury, will take on the Eagles in Philadelphia on Saturday for preseason game No. 2.
Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.