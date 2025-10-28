NFL power rankings roundup: Where do the Browns stand after a Week 8 loss?
After the Cleveland Browns paltry performance on offense -- leading to a 32-13 loss on the road on Sunday against the Patriots -- it’s no surprise that this team is once again sinking in most Power Rankings lists across the Nation.
After the conclusion of Week 8 action, we take our weekly tour around eight of the most prominent media outlets’ NFL Power Rankings to see where the Browns stand right before their bye week.
Curiously, NBC’s ProFootballTalk and CBSSports deemed Sunday’s defeat at Foxborough as not bad enough to warrant a loss of position, with the Browns staying put on both those lists in respect to their previous ranking. Cleveland gets to keep its 26th spot according to PFT, while they maintain the 28th position at CBSSports.
As far as not so bad news, that’s about it for the Browns this week in terms of Power Rankings. They were degraded on every one of the remaining six Power Ranking lists we visit each week.
Yahoo!Sports, USA TODAY Sports, NFL.com and Fox Sports each took them down one notch in relation to their previous position. That means Cleveland is now ranked 27th within the 32-team league according to Yahoo!Sports and USA TODAY Sports, while NFL.com and Fox Sports placed them at 28th.
For their part, ESPN took the Browns down two spots to 27th, after placing them 25th the week before, their highest position among all outlets consulted. Now, PFT’s 26th ranking is the highest for Cleveland among the eight lists.
Finally, the Browns really took a tumble on Sports Illustrated’s rankings, falling four spots from 26th all the way to 30th. That’s their worst standing this week among the eight media outlets we check regularly.
In terms of the rest of the AFC North, it’s a bit surprising that most didn’t consider a loss against a team with no previous win that bad, as Sports Illustrated, Yahoo!Sports, ESPN, CBSSports, and USA TODAY Sports left Cincinnati in the same spots they held the week before. Only NFL.com and PFT docked them one position, and Fox Sports really punished them with a four-spot drop for losing to the Jets.
The Steelers were also able to hold their same position in ESPN’s rankings after falling to the Packers, but they took a dive in the other seven lists, including the loss of four positions at Sports Illustrated and CBSSports, each.
The only game winners of the week, Ravens, were obviously the big winners in NFL Power Rankings, as well, including a dramatic eight-spot jump at SI which now sees them placed above Pittsburgh. They also made big gains in USA TODAY Sports’ rankings (five spots), and Yahoo! Sports, ESPN and NFL.com’s lists, with a four-position surge in each of those.