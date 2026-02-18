Cleveland Browns Share New Renderings of Brook Park Domed Stadium

In the next month, the Cleveland Browns will break ground on their new 2.4-billion-dollar domed stadium in Brook Park.

The latest renderings on the “new” Huntington Bank Stadium paint a completely different picture from their current stadium. The current stadium was built back in 1999 on the lakefront right next to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and was renovated in 2014-15.

While the renovations happened in recent years the current stadium in many eyes is considered an out-of-date venue.

It provides limited ability for major additional revenue opportunities while the new domed stadium will provide the Browns with additional revenue opportunities such as the Super Bowl, NCAA events, soccer matches, concerts and other big named events that an open-air stadium on the lakefront would not be able to host.

About the new Browns stadium

The new stadium will be nestled in 178 acres with hotels, restaurants and shops surrounding it. Per WKYC, the Haslam Sports Group will finance “the entertainment district” and about half the stadium design/construction. The rest of the project will be funded by state and other tax revenues generated by the city of Brook Park.

On the field, the Browns will have a major home field advantage as the seating will be more of an intimate bowl structure and featuring a smaller upper deck making the fans closer to the field. The current stadium is a wide more open seating design. In addition, it will have the largest concourse in the NFL according to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 the Fan.

A few concourse renderings of #Browns new Huntington Bank Field. Team says the stadium will boast the largest concourse in the NFL along with the closest seats to the field + smallest upper deck as well. pic.twitter.com/uq9hrSJPDA — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) February 18, 2026

For those that were concerned our beloved Dawg Pound will make the move to Brook Park and will be closer to the field. The Dawg Pound seating is be designed with sloped seating that provides more improved sight lines compared to the current stadium.

While some die-hard Browns fans may be reluctant to embrace a domed stadium not located on the lakefront, the organization is putting their best foot forward with this state-of-the-art venue.

Concerns for the new stadium

Some of the concerns fans have had regarding the stadium is that it won’t feel like the Browns as they won’t be located in downtown Cleveland on the lakefront.

In addition to not being downtown being a domed stadium takes away the feel of those 20 degree snow covered games. For many families the concern is affordability how are they going to be able to afford to take their family to game. Attending games is about the experience and gaining the connection with the team, feeling that game day environment.

