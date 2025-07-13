NFL's Reaction to Browns Rookie's Arrest Revealed
On Saturday morning, Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on a domestic violence and battery charge. As Judkins awaits his initial court appearance, the NFL released an official statement.
According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the NFL is "aware of the matter but will decline further comment." Judkins was reportedly held in jail on Saturday night and scheduled to appear in court on Sunday morning.
The Fort Lauderdale Police report stated that officers responded to a call of a delayed battery around 9:00 a.m. on July 12, as shared by ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi. The officers' preliminary investigation determined that a battery had occurred and Judkins was placed in custody.
Cleveland selected Judkins with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. The 21-year-old running back is the lone member of the Browns' seven-player draft class that has not yet signed his rookie contract.
Judkins began his college career at Ole Miss, where he was honored as a Freshman All-American in 2022 and was twice named to the All-SEC First Team. The Pike Road, Alabama, native transferred to Ohio State for his junior year and helped lead the Buckeyes to their first National Championship in a decade. During the 2024-25 season, Judkins totaled 1,221 yards and 16 touchdowns from scrimmage, including 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
The Browns also drafted Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson in the fourth round in April. The former Volunteer agreed to a four-year, $5.1 million contract on May 9.