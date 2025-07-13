REPORT: Browns Rookie Arrested Before Start of Training Camp
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was allegedly arrested early on Saturday morning in Broward County, near his hometown of Fort Lauderdale.
Judkins is facing a charge of “touch or strike/battery/domestic violence” per Broward County’s records.
The former Ohio State running back was a second-round selection of the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland selected him with their second pick of the second round at pick number 36, very early on day two.
Judkins spent his first two college seasons at Ole Miss, where he burst onto the scene. In his freshman year, he carried the ball 274 times for 1,567 yards and 16 total touchdowns. Year two was more of the same, where he had nearly identical carries, 271, but finished with 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Heading into year three, he made the decision to take his talents to Columbus, Ohio, and join TreVeyon Henderson in the Buckeyes' backfield. The two made a dynamic duo that frankly could not be stopped. Henderson was the speed and elusive back while Judkins was the bruiser. He sought out contact and made any defender pay for being in his way.
On Ohio State’s magical run to the National Championship, Judkins again eclipsed 1,000 yards, finishing the season with 1,060 yards on a career low 190 carries. He found the endzone 14 more times and was one of the main catalysts to Ohio State’s National Championship run.
For his efforts, he was selected by the Browns and was looked at as the guy to replace fan favorite Nick Chubb in the backfield. The Browns also selected Dylan Sampson, a running back from Tennessee, to create a two-headed monster in the Browns' backfield, similar to what they had with Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
More details on the open case will be released by the county in the coming days and weeks.