Nick Chubb's Fantasy Outlook: Does His Value Dip in 2020?

Pete Smith

There's no question that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but the issue for fantasy owners revolves around his potential impact with Kareem Hunt part of the offense for the entire year. The concern is brought to light last year when Hunt returned from his eight game suspension last year, Chubb's production dropped as Hunt became integrated into the offense.

As Jaime Eisner rightfully points out, the biggest loss of potential production for Chubb may come in the passing game. A decent receiver that's improving, he's simply not as good as Hunt is in that element of the game. With Freddie Kitchens as the head coach, he was unafraid to put both of them on the field at the same time, whether it was with Hunt as a second block, sometimes the lead blocker or splitting out as a receiver.

That could still happen with Kevin Stefanski, but it seems less likely given some of the roster additions they've made, including tight end Austin Hooper and fullback Andy Janovich. The addition of Janovich is another move that should benefit Hunt. Going back to his two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, he thrived with a lead blocker, often operating as his eyes. Hunt's vision isn't all that great and in 2019, the Browns ran him almost exclusively out of gap looks to try to eliminate that as an issue.

None of this changes the fact that Chubb is simply a better runner than Hunt. He also can operate out of any formation or personnel group because his vision of one of his best traits. That's on top of the fact he's been outstanding in terms of generating yards of contact and creating explosive plays. So even when the Browns had poor tackle play and issues at right guard in 2019, Chubb still produced at an extremely high level. The same reason should apply when it comes to red zone carries as Chubb scored 16 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The addition of Jack Conklin in free agency, drafting Jedrick Wills 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and implementing a more zone focused offense all benefit Chubb. Chubb excelled when the Browns ran wide zone concepts last year because of his vision and ability to process information quickly, reacting accordingly.

Chubb has the talent to be a 2,000 yard back. It's entirely a question if the Browns think it's worth putting the necessary touches and toil on his body to get there. With Hunt, hopefully looking more like he did in his first two years in the league, it makes it far easier to take Chubb off the field, simply to maintain him. He was fantastic in 2019 and the Browns have upgraded the offensive line and should have a far more functional passing game in 2020, so even if Chubb might not get the ball as much, he will still be an excellent player and fantasy investment.

Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

Running back tandems are a growing commodity in the NFL, do any of them top the duo that the Cleveland Browns have put together?

BrandonLittle

by

BrandonLittle

If Jets Want To Move Jamal Adams, Browns Would Have To Consider It

The New York Jets and Jamal Adams are at an impasse in talks about a contract extension, which has prompted reports that he could be traded. If that's true, the Cleveland Browns would have to see what the Jets would require to make a move to get Adams.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar Bring It To "All In Challenge" To Raise Money For Those In Need

For anyone who has ever thought they could call plays better than a coach on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is giving them the chance, putting that honor and a number of other perks up for bid as his entry for the "All In Challenge".

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Fifth Round Pick Nick Harris Come To Terms On Rookie Deal

Friday, the Cleveland Browns came to terms and signed Nick Harris, their fifth round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. Harris, who played at the University of Washington, is the third draft pick to sign from the class to this point.

Pete Smith

Data Suggests Myles Garrett Pretty Great

Nick Shook wrote an article for NFL.com that compiled pressure rates for the league's top pass rushers and it showed just how special Garrett was in 2019 in the ten games he played.

Pete Smith

LB B.J. Goodson: "For Us To Be The Best Linebacker Corp Across The League. That Is My Job"

Thursday, one of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns had a conference call with the local media. B.J. Goodson, who figures to compete for a linebacker basically introduced himself and what he's in Cleveland to do.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

Cleveland Browns continue to develop their scouting staff with a new hire from the Green Bay Packers organization.

BrandonLittle

Bill Barnwell Ranks Offseasons: Browns Finish High, But AFC North Has a Strong Showing Overall

All four teams in the AFC North appeared to get better this past offseason. Bill Barnwell of ESPN notes this as he rates all 32 teams based on what they've done the past few months.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

The Cleveland Browns locker room lost some familiar faces. So, younger players will need to step up such as Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to name a few.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Jarvis Landry On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "I See Already That He Is A Hard Worker"

One of the topics Jarvis Landry addressed in his conference call with the local media on Wednesday was his relationship with Donovan Peoples-Jones, which existed before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in April.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle