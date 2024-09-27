Notable Offensive Players Ruled Out For Browns Matchup With Raiders
For a third-straight week the Cleveland Browns will go to battle without one of their top offensive weapons.
On Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was quick to rule out star tight end David Njoku, who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered way back in Week 1 of the season. Njoku had actually made progress toward a potential return this week when he practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. One day later though, he was designated as out for Cleveland's Week 4 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Along with Njoku, Stefanski also ruled out starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills. It's a step backwards for both players based on where they were a week ago.
Ahead of Week 3, Conklin practiced fully throughout the week and seemed to be trending towards playing against the New York Giants with a questionable designation. Unfortunately, the eight-year veteran suffered a setback in the form of a hamstring injury late in the week and was downgraded to out one day prior to kickoff.
Wills, meanwhile, was limited for all three days of practice last week and had been given a questionable designation as well. He actually was able to make his 2024 debut against the Giants but left in the third quarter due to a knee injury. Both Wills and Conklin had spent the offseason rehabbing from different season-ending knee ailments.
Stefanski also ruled out backup running back Pierre Strong Jr. before their trip out west. Strong Jr. has been nursing a hamstring injury, which he suffered back in Week 2.