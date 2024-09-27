Browns Digest

Notable Offensive Players Ruled Out For Browns Matchup With Raiders

The Cleveland Browns ruled out four offensive players on Friday, before the team heads to Las Vegas for Week 4

Spencer German

Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) with the ball during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) with the ball during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

For a third-straight week the Cleveland Browns will go to battle without one of their top offensive weapons.

On Friday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was quick to rule out star tight end David Njoku, who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered way back in Week 1 of the season. Njoku had actually made progress toward a potential return this week when he practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. One day later though, he was designated as out for Cleveland's Week 4 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Along with Njoku, Stefanski also ruled out starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills. It's a step backwards for both players based on where they were a week ago.

Ahead of Week 3, Conklin practiced fully throughout the week and seemed to be trending towards playing against the New York Giants with a questionable designation. Unfortunately, the eight-year veteran suffered a setback in the form of a hamstring injury late in the week and was downgraded to out one day prior to kickoff.

Wills, meanwhile, was limited for all three days of practice last week and had been given a questionable designation as well. He actually was able to make his 2024 debut against the Giants but left in the third quarter due to a knee injury. Both Wills and Conklin had spent the offseason rehabbing from different season-ending knee ailments.

Stefanski also ruled out backup running back Pierre Strong Jr. before their trip out west. Strong Jr. has been nursing a hamstring injury, which he suffered back in Week 2.

Published |Modified
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News