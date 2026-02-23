Three NFL Draft Sleepers for Cleveland Browns Fans To Watch at NFL Combine

With the NFL combine officially opening up this week, Cleveland Browns fans are sure to be closely watching some of the biggest names that Cleveland may be picking with their two first round picks.

Cleveland possesses plenty of draft capital though. If this past year’s class was any indication, sometimes the game-changing talent can be found in later rounds.

Here are three sleepers Cleveland fans should be watching closely at this year’s NFL combine.

1. Jake Slaughter, IOL

The Cleveland Browns will be searching for a completely new offensive line this offseason, as five of the key contributors are set to hit the open market at free agency.

The immediate issue will be at offensive tackle, as the Browns will be looking to take one of the top talents in the first round.

However, the interior of the offensive line is just as important as a need, especially the one player who is guaranteed to touch the ball every play.

Slaughter was the starting center for the Florida Gators and was nothing but consistent. He allowed just one sack on over 800 snaps in his career.

He’s an aggressive and intelligent player who has shown the ability to recognize and call out blitzes pre-play. He still has some tendencies you expect from a rookie, playing over aggressive and whiffing blocks in the run game at times, especially against a three-technique.

His upside is undeniable though. If he’s still sitting on the board when Cleveland makes its first pick of the second round, it is definitely an option fans need to be open to.

2. Skyler Bell, WR

Cleveland will likely be taking a wide receiver at some point in the first round as the team was desperate for some help in the passing game late in the season.

It doesn’t have to stop there for Cleveland though, as this draft will be full of talented receivers throughout.

Bell transferred to UConn in his redshirt junior year, and immediately began to click for the Huskies. He caught 50 passes for 860 yards and five touchdowns that year.

He fully broke out in his last year, catching 101 for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is currently listed as a 4.4 40 times, but will be looking to prove he’s even faster at the combine.

He is especially good at sluggo routes and finding soft spots in zone coverage. He’s also great after the catch, turning quick passes into chunk gains consistently.

He does have some drop issues through contact and can get shoved off route by linebackers and physical corners. He’s currently 185 pounds, and will be looking to build muscle throughout his early NFL career.

While he may not contribute for Cleveland immediately, he could be a solid deep threat who continues to develop into a consistent target for Cleveland’s offense. Should be targeted on day two or three of the draft.

3. Matthew Hibner, TE

Cleveland loves the two tight end sets, and with David Njoku set to leave in free agency, they’ll be looking to add a new one with Harold Fannin Jr.

Hibner isn’t the receiving threat that Fannin was in college, but he’s a better blocker which Cleveland needs.

After transferring to SMU, he had his best season last year with 31 catches for 436 yards and four touchdowns. He has shown some talent in seam routes, and is considered to have a big catch radius.

In the run game, he’s a mean and gritty blocker who hits the point of attack hard. He needs to refine his techniques like most rookies, avoiding leaning and getting better hand placement.

He’s expected to be there in round 5-6, and can at worst be a major contributor on Cleveland’s special teams while he develops as a tight end. Cleveland would be lucky to get value like that late.