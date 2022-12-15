Path to a Browns Playoff Berth

After a deflating 23-10 loss against the Bengals in week 14, the Cleveland Browns are still alive in for the playoffs if only barely.

With only four matchups left, two at FirstEnergy Stadium, and two away, the Cleveland Browns have a five percent chance if they win out according to the FiveThirtyEight simulator.

Cleveland is currently in a tie for 10th place in the AFC Playoff picture not including tie breakers. The team can no longer control its own destiny and will have to rely on the downfall of a multitude of AFC playoff-caliber teams. Can the Browns ultimately salvage their season?

Over the next four-game span the Browns will take on:

vs Baltimore Ravens (9-4, 3-0 AFC)

vs New Orleans Saints (4-9, 1-3 NFC)

at Washington Commanders (7-5-1, 4-4-1 NFC)

at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-8, 1-3 AFC)

The remaining schedule is feasible for the brown and orange as they face two in-division opponents and take on two teams fighting for a final NFC playoff spot.

The Browns are tied with Jacksonville for the 16th toughest schedule remaining. Their opponent's overall totals to 25-26-1 (0.490%).

The only real way for the Browns to make the playoffs is for the Patriots, Chargers, and Jets to burn out at the end of the season. All three teams are up by two wins on the Browns. If the Patriots lose three of their final four, the Brown's chances are boosted to ten percent.

The New England Patriots is currently tied with the Bengals in having the third hardest schedule remaining as their opponent's total record is 32-20-0 (0.615%).

The Los Angeles Chargers have the 31st toughest schedule remaining as their opponent's total record is 18-33-1 (0.356%). The final four games are

The New York Jets have the 14th toughest schedule remaining as their opponent's total record is 26-26-0 (0.500%).

The Browns will play the Jackson-less Ravens squad this upcoming weekend. Backup Tyler Huntley was hurt in last week's victory versus the Steelers, placed into concussion protocol. Huntley fully participated in Wednesday's practice after being limited on Tuesday. If he can’t go, the third quarterback in line would be rookie Anthony Brown.

Brown played his first ever game last week after replacing Huntley. He threw 3-for-5 on 16 yards of passing along with losing five yards on three rush attempts.

Fans will have to take it one game at a time as Baltimore is a huge test for Watson and the offense. Their first matchup of the season was a close 23-20 loss in Baltimore on October 23rd.

The Ravens hedged the Browns on time of possession with 34:04 compared to 25:36, even though the Jacoby-led offense outgained the Ravens 336 to 254 yards.

The ending of the game saw Kareem Hunt score a two-yard touchdown with nine minutes left in the game reducing the deficit from 23-13 to 23-20.

The defense could not slow down Lamar and the team ran the clock to end the game.

Two major factors for both teams will be the initial meeting with Ravens running-back J.K. Dobbins and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Both were not a factor for either team in the initial matchup.

The spotlight will remain on head coach Kevin Stefanski's 4th down play calling, the interior defensive line, and cohesiveness from the offense.