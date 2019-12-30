BrownsMaven
Report: Browns Will Interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are expected to revisit one of their favored candidates from last year's coaching search, Kevin Stefanski. The other finalist along with Freddie Kitchens, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings will be given another look this year, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. 

John Dorsey pushed for and ultimately had the authority to pick Kitchens while Chief Strategy Office Paul DePodesta was one of the main voices pushing for Stefanski.

If the Browns and Stefanski were to come to an agreement this time around, that could mean the end of Dorsey in Cleveland. It could also mean a more powerful voice in the organization for DePodesta, who might then be integral in picking a general manager to work with Stefanski. It's also possible that Stefanski would have no interest in working with Dorsey, who ultimately chose Kitchens over him.

The Browns have also been linked to candidates such as Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots and Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens. To this point, the Browns have been spending their time exclusively on the offensive side of the ball in terms of their candidates, but the options are likely to keep coming and there will be at least one defensive coach considered in the Browns coaching search.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

Browns Disastrous Season Finishes in Appropriate Fashion

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns completed their season of disappointment with a disturbing loss to the 1-14 Cincinnati Bengals, 33-23. They had some great moments, but this was the bottom for a team that was supposed to be a playoff team.

Report: Browns to Interview Mike McCarthy

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are going to interview Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers head coach, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Browns Request Permission to Interview 49ers DC Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Saleh would be their first defensive coach they've targeted as well as the first minority candidate.

Cleveland Browns Request Permission to Interview Ravens OC Greg Roman

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching position.

Report: Browns Head Coach Hire Could Impact Dorsey's Status

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have begun their coaching search, but their front office situation could change, depending on their preferred candidate. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the head coach they hire will have input on the status of John Dorsey.

Schefter: Browns Requesting Permission to Interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Pete Smith

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns have already begun their coaching search after firing Freddie Kitchens Sunday evening. The team has requested permission to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Draft Position Set For The Browns After 6-10 Season, Four Game Losing Streak Leaves Impact

BrandonLittle

2020 NFL Draft spot set for the Cleveland Browns, one certainty amongst the changes

Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Per Team's Twitter Account

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced the firing of head coach Freddie Kitchens per the team's twitter account. They have to determine if they will make any other changes to their organization before proceeding to find their next one.

David Njoku Just As Unsure About His Future As Everyone Else

Pete Smith

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is not sure about his future with the team, specificallly as it relates to Freddie Kitchens as the head coach.