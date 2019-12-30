Report: Browns Will Interview Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are expected to revisit one of their favored candidates from last year's coaching search, Kevin Stefanski. The other finalist along with Freddie Kitchens, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings will be given another look this year, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

John Dorsey pushed for and ultimately had the authority to pick Kitchens while Chief Strategy Office Paul DePodesta was one of the main voices pushing for Stefanski.

If the Browns and Stefanski were to come to an agreement this time around, that could mean the end of Dorsey in Cleveland. It could also mean a more powerful voice in the organization for DePodesta, who might then be integral in picking a general manager to work with Stefanski. It's also possible that Stefanski would have no interest in working with Dorsey, who ultimately chose Kitchens over him.

The Browns have also been linked to candidates such as Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots and Greg Roman of the Baltimore Ravens. To this point, the Browns have been spending their time exclusively on the offensive side of the ball in terms of their candidates, but the options are likely to keep coming and there will be at least one defensive coach considered in the Browns coaching search.