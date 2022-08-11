According to a report, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would settle for an eight game suspension to be able to play this season.

Cleveland Browns are waiting to learn the fate of their quarterback for the 2022 season. While the league is looking for an indefinite suspension, a new report has it that Watson would be willing to settle for eight games and a $5 million fine.

Sue L. Robinson recommended a six-game suspension and no fine, so Watson is willing to have two games added, as well as the fine. Perhaps this is the point that Watson’s side is fine with leaving it at, and that they won’t pursue a lawsuit.

An eight-game suspension would keep Watson out through Halloween and would bring him back in week 10 against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns' off week this year comes in week nine.

Surely the league does not want to settle for eight games, as well as the $5 million fine. But perhaps we now know the duration that Watson’s side would be okay with not continuing in court.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

