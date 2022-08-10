Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could play for the team on Friday for the first time.

There is a chance that Deshaun Watson plays in his first game since the 2020 season on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson is expected to travel with the Browns when they leave for Jacksonville today, in preparation for Friday’s game.

As long as an indefinite suspension isn’t handed down, Watson will be able to play in the preseason. Head coach Kevin Stefanski already said he hopes for Watson to play in a preseason game. Which game is not known, but the Browns may have to make it the first one, if they want Watson on the field before a potential new suspension comes from the appeal.

Even if the suspension does become 10-12 games, the Browns will want to get him on the field if they can in the preseason. Watson needs to have some live game action however it is made possible.

There is the momentum that a ruling on the appeal could be made even perhaps this week. Appeals officer Peter C. Harvey is hearing the case and will eventually come to a decision.

