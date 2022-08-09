Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.

The running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is one of the best in the league, something Cleveland has ridden the past couple of years. As of late, there seems to be a chance that duo doesn’t exist for the long haul. Chubb, one of the best backs in the game, weighed in with what he wanted to happen.

“I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here,” Chubb said on NFL Network.

Hunt has rushed for 1,406 yards in Cleveland while being on the receiving end of 763 yards. This season approaching will be the fourth year the Hunt and Chubb have played together in Northeast Ohio.

“He’s my best friend, on and off the field.”

Chubb isn’t a man of many words, but when he speaks, perhaps the Browns should listen. If the price is right, maybe Cleveland can find a way to keep the Ohio native Hunt in Cleveland. If not, the Browns have players like D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford, who could fill the gap.

The Browns might need a ton of production from the two this year, especially if Deshaun Watson is indefinitely suspended.

https://twitter.com/andrewsiciliano/status/1556671918530519040?s=21&t=wyTBClQu-iboLNIXTiADbA

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Browns Kareem Hunt in Partial Holdout, Wants new Contract

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one... Reason

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson