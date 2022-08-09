Skip to main content

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb spoke on how he felt about Kareem Hunt staying with the team.

The running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt is one of the best in the league, something Cleveland has ridden the past couple of years. As of late, there seems to be a chance that duo doesn’t exist for the long haul. Chubb, one of the best backs in the game, weighed in with what he wanted to happen.

“I want him to be here, whatever they got to do to keep him here,” Chubb said on NFL Network.

Hunt has rushed for 1,406 yards in Cleveland while being on the receiving end of 763 yards. This season approaching will be the fourth year the Hunt and Chubb have played together in Northeast Ohio.

“He’s my best friend, on and off the field.”

Chubb isn’t a man of many words, but when he speaks, perhaps the Browns should listen. If the price is right, maybe Cleveland can find a way to keep the Ohio native Hunt in Cleveland. If not, the Browns have players like D’Ernest Johnson and Jerome Ford, who could fill the gap.

The Browns might need a ton of production from the two this year, especially if Deshaun Watson is indefinitely suspended.

https://twitter.com/andrewsiciliano/status/1556671918530519040?s=21&t=wyTBClQu-iboLNIXTiADbA

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Kareem Hunt in Partial Holdout, Wants new Contract

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

NFL Could be Eying 12 Game Suspension Against Deshaun Watson for one... Reason

Deshaun Watson’s side, NFLPA Working on a Response to NFL’s Appeal

NFL Files Appeal in Deshaun Watson Suspension

Laying out who the Browns Will Face Without Deshaun Watson

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

913FAC35-D51B-4C9A-B3B6-4673E6437876
News

Browns Fear Jakeem Grant Suffered Major Injury

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt during OTA practice on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Berea.
News

Kareem Hunt's Present, Future with Browns in Question

By Pete SmithAug 7, 2022 6:16 PM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) and running back Nick Chubb (24) walk off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over

By Brandon LittleAug 7, 2022 2:59 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes for yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 13
News

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

By Brandon LittleAug 7, 2022 10:18 AM EDT
Kareem Hunt Should be Cleveland Browns X-Factor
News

Browns Kareem Hunt in Partial Holdout, Wants new Contract

By Brandon LittleAug 6, 2022 4:39 PM EDT
0F2BD2C8-F553-4400-8462-ED32A16C5772
News

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

By Brandon LittleAug 6, 2022 3:04 PM EDT
9D04A571-C98D-4AA8-9160-0F75E88DF283
News

Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

By Brandon LittleAug 6, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
F3A8D7A2-E638-46DE-B0B2-695F077C870E
News

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

By Brandon LittleAug 5, 2022 7:47 PM EDT