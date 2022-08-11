The Cleveland Browns quarterback room could look a bit different if Deshaun Watson’s suspension is increased, per a report. If Watson has to sit out more than six games, the Browns will consider acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers.

At this point, the Browns are set to start Deshaun Watson on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in week one of the preseason. That is as long as the league does not come down on Watson with an indefinite suspension. Peter C. Harvey is hearing the appeal from the league and is expected to rule on it rather soon under an expedited process.

49ers are set on rolling with Trey Lance this season, leaving Garoppolo on the bench. San Francisco is paying Garoppolo nearly $27 million if they keep him on the roster, so that would be hard to see happening. To this point, they’ve been unable to trade that contract. If Cleveland were to acquire it, the 49ers would have to pay some of the contract, like the Browns did when they traded Baker Mayfield.

With Watson suspended, it is Jacoby Brissett up to start. Garoppolo may be a step ahead of Brissett, but it likely isn’t a ton. Neither are quarterbacks that you are going to win because of, you can win with them.

