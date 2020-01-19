BrownsMaven
Report: Offensive Line Coach James Campen Not Retained by Stefanski, Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are not going to retain James Campen to be the team's offensive line coach, according to Kevin Demovsky of ESPN. Campen also held the position of assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens. Campen was an effective offensive line coach for the Browns and he was teaching the same type of zone blocking the Minnesota Vikings utilized with Stefanski as their offensive coordinator.

Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter thrived under Campen while Wyatt Teller was able to come in and start for the Browns halfway through the season after being acquired at the start of the season. The tackle play, particularly the play of Greg Robinson, was largely pretty average, even was at times above average. Meanwhile, Chris Hubbard ranged from average to pretty awful.

Stefanski will need to find a replacement in the coming weeks that can effectively teach the system he employs and hopefully helps with development as the Browns appear to be primed to get younger up front, potentially adding multiple rookies to the group this coming offseason. That's in addition to Teller, who is entering his third season and Drew Forbes, who will in his second season.

The Browns are pretty strong up the middle, which is imperative for Baker Mayfield, but they can stand to improve significantly on the outside to build on their running success this past season which enabled Nick Chubb to finish second in the league in rushing.

Chad O'Shea to be Browns Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Stefanski has made his first coaching staff hire outside of the Cleveland Browns organization, adding Chad O'Shea to be the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Closing in on Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator, Inform Wilks He Won't Be Back

The Cleveland Browns appear primed to hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, they have informed Steve Wilks he will not be retained according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns intend to interview Rich Scangarello, formerly of the Denver Broncos, for the offensive coordinator position on Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Pete Smith

Todd Monken to Call Plays For Kirby Smart at Georgia

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has accepted a job on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, where he will call plays, something he didn't do for the Browns.

Pete Smith

27 Potential Shrine Game Targets For the Browns

The East West Shrine Game gets played on Saturday, the 18th of January and there are a number of prospects the Cleveland Browns might find interesting.

Pete Smith

Forgettable Warrant Isn't the Story With Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns receivers has made headlines for multiple reasons connected to his trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. The warrant for simple battery, stupid, isn't all that important. Beckham handing cash to LSU football players on live television is.

Pete Smith

by

geovikes

Next Browns Hire Must Support Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanksi is another Cleveland Browns coach with no head coaching experience. The front office and coaching staff hires must set him up to be successful.

Shawn Stevenson

Andrew Berry to Interview For Browns GM Post Friday

Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing for the Cleveland Browns general manager job on Friday, according to Jake Trotter. It will be one of two as the team will also be interviewing Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots for the same post.

Pete Smith

New Orleans Police Issue Warrant for Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been issued a warrant by the New Orleans police for simple battery after he was seen slapping the butt of a police officer on video.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Patriots Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort For GM Job

The Cleveland Browns are expected to interview Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Ossenfort is the third known candidate to be interviewing for the job.

Pete Smith