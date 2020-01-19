Report: Offensive Line Coach James Campen Not Retained by Stefanski, Browns

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are not going to retain James Campen to be the team's offensive line coach, according to Kevin Demovsky of ESPN. Campen also held the position of assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens. Campen was an effective offensive line coach for the Browns and he was teaching the same type of zone blocking the Minnesota Vikings utilized with Stefanski as their offensive coordinator.

Joel Bitonio and J.C. Tretter thrived under Campen while Wyatt Teller was able to come in and start for the Browns halfway through the season after being acquired at the start of the season. The tackle play, particularly the play of Greg Robinson, was largely pretty average, even was at times above average. Meanwhile, Chris Hubbard ranged from average to pretty awful.

Stefanski will need to find a replacement in the coming weeks that can effectively teach the system he employs and hopefully helps with development as the Browns appear to be primed to get younger up front, potentially adding multiple rookies to the group this coming offseason. That's in addition to Teller, who is entering his third season and Drew Forbes, who will in his second season.

The Browns are pretty strong up the middle, which is imperative for Baker Mayfield, but they can stand to improve significantly on the outside to build on their running success this past season which enabled Nick Chubb to finish second in the league in rushing.