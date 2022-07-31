Cleveland Browns will know early week how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, according to a report.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are on the brink of knowing a lot about their 2022 season. The potential suspension that is expected to be handed down to Watson could dictate where the Browns go this season. Per a report, sides could be informed of the decision by Sue L. Robinson on Monday.

“I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources,” Josina Anderson took to Twitter to say.

Training camp has kicked off for the Browns, but they have been operating with uncertainty because they don’t know how long they’ll be missing Watson. Watson and Jacoby Brissett have both taken first-team snaps to this point, Brissett is prepared to start in the wake of the suspension.

Josh Rosen and Josh Dobbs are battling it out in camp to have the right to backup Brissett for the length of Watson’s suspension. The process of getting to a suspension, or not has been a lengthy one. It looks as if this part of it will be over soon.

