Steelers Trading for Former Browns LB Joe Schobert?

There are a number of suggestions that former Cleveland Browns linebacker is headed to their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers in a swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be looking to bring in additional linebacker help in the form of Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe's wife Meghan tweeted out a significant hint that the former Cleveland Browns linebacker is headed to the Steelers.

Before this, the mention of this move was made by Dilla.

After completing his rookie contract with the Browns, Schobert signed a lucrative free agent contract with the Jaguars under now former general manager Dave Caldwell. One regular season game into the contract, it looked good for Schobert as the Jaguars won and the Browns lost. It was the first time Schobert had been 1-0 in his NFL career.

The Jaguars would lose the next 15 straight games while the Browns went 11-4, made the playoffs and won in the wildcard round.

This offseason, the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer as the team's head coach along with general manager Trent Baalke, who is taking his marching orders from Meyer.

The team has been looking more toward the future, eliminating some of hefty contracts and going much younger headlined by the selection of Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are doing everything they can to compete despite some financial limitations due to being overextended on the salary cap. Rather than turn into the skid, the Steelers have insisted on going forward with the most competitive roster possible.

Schobert would join Devin Bush in their linebacker spot, which would give them an imposing group along with one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.

Schobert blitzes well, can play the run and drops into coverage effectively, all things the Steelers need. When he has a good defensive line in front of him, he's been a stud. The Steelers have an outstanding group there, which makes the move an excellent fit on paper.

According to Brad Spielberger of Overthecap and Pro Football Focus, the Jaguars would retain some of Schobert's salary in the swap. The deal he signed in free agency was for five years and up to $53 million.

Outside of 2021 where Schobert has $7 million in guaranteed salary, Schobert's deal becomes pretty easy to move after the first year since the Jaguars would be eating his remaining signing bonus. His contract continues to escalate over the next few years, but the Steelers might only be looking at this for the 2021 season.

The Browns let Schobert walk as they opted to use those funds at different positions including the secondary and defensive line. At the time, it was a controversial move as Schobert went to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Browns and wanted to extend his contract. The Browns were not interested in matching what the Jaguars offered and they told him to take the deal.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is now reporting a deal has been done.

