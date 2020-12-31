Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Maurkice Pouncey To Sit Out Against Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they will rest a few more players against the Browns, all of which are pro bowlers.
Earlier in the week the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would not suit up for the final regular season against the Cleveland Browns. Today, the Steelers announced they would rest a few more players for their playoff game next week.

Due to only the top seed having a bye week, the Steelers will be playing a wildcard game next week no matter what. Joining Roethlisberger in resting this week will be T.J. Watt, Maurkice Pouncey and Cam Heyward.

Watt leads the league in sacks with 15 on the year, so his loss is a plus for the Browns who don’t have to worry about game planning for the one-man wrecking crew. Can Heyward is a pro bowler in his own right and very important as well. For a Browns offensive line that hopes to be as healthy as possible this week, this is good news in a must win game for Cleveland.

Veterans David DeCastro and Joe Haden will start for the Steelers, but are expected to play on a limited basis.

It makes plenty of sense for the Steelers to rest players, since losing Bud Dupree and Devin Bush to season ending injury’s. They have no need to play important players in a game that doesn’t matter a whole lot for them.

Cleveland will have their fair share of players out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but will get back their wideouts, Wyatt Teller and Ronnie Harrison. For the Browns, this is good news for a must win against a Steelers team that will not be as elite on defense. 

