Cleveland Browns Presser Notes: Linebacker Tony Fields To Miss Time, Team Progressing With Vaccinations

Training camp officially begins today for the Cleveland Browns and prior to the first practice Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media. Multiple points to take away from this presser as some things were addressed.

Rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is out on the COVID-19 list and Stefanski opted to keep quiet whether the linebacker was vaccinated or not. The timetable for an unvaccinated person receiving a positive test is at least 10 days away from the team.

Also, Stefanski didn’t want to say where the team is at when it comes to overall vaccinations.

"We're trending in the right direction, just continue to educate everybody. We have a safe & effective vaccine. We want to keep our players safe, keep their families safe and the staff.”

Stefanski revealed that rookie linebacker Tony Fields will miss some time as he injured the opposite foot he previously hurt that kept him out of mini camp. Fields role isn’t expect to be large as a rookie and he is not off to a good start with the injuries. The best virtue many times is availability and Fields hasn’t been thus far. It is unknown if it is a long term injury or if it will require surgery.

Stefanski pointed out that D’Ernest Johnson was away from the team today and will be back tomorrow, an excused absence. Johnson’s girlfriend was noted to be giving birth.

Besides that the team is primarily healthy to start camp, always a great thing. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is active and Stefanski said he feels good where he is at and won’t push to hard as he gets up to speed. Grant Delpit is active as well, two players they very well could have been on the PUP list are ready to go to start training camp.

Stefanski said he is ‘really impressed’ with the shape that wideout Jarvis Landry is in. Landry cut some weight this offseason as he hinted at on his YouTube channel. Cutting a few pounds could slightly help Landry with a little bit of speed, maybe quicker in his cuts. That will be interesting to watch.

A solid presser to begin training camp for the Browns. The Fields’ injury was unknown and brought to light. It will be interesting to see where the Browns can end up with vaccinations by the time the season starts. Also, it is yet to be seen if that number will get out.