Surprising Cleveland Browns Player Named Potential Breakout Star
The Cleveland Browns are entering 2024 with a whole lot of uncertainty at the running back position thanks to the status of Nick Chubb, who is recovering from a devastating knee injury.
The general consensus is that Chubb will be back on the field at some point this coming season, but there is no exact timetable for his return (although he himself hasn't ruled out Week 1).
As a result of the Browns' murky situation regarding Chubb, someone else in the backfield will need to step up for Cleveland.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic feels that player could be Jerome Ford, which is why he named him as his potential breakout Fantasy Football stud for the Browns in 2024.
"Ford will get snaps and opportunities even if Chubb comes back and plays something close to a full season, and a fantasy bet on Ford includes the chance that Chubb does not return in a full-time capacity," Jackson wrote.
I also mentioned Ford as a possible breakout candidate for the Browns last month, providing similar reasoning.
Even if Chubb returns, there stands a great—and unfortunate—chance that he will not be quite the same dynamic rusher who racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 2022.
That will open the door for Ford to get the bulk of touches, which could result in the 24-year-old having a productive campaign.
Ford struggled with efficiency in 2023, rushing for 813 yards and four touchdowns while averaging just four yards per carry. However, he displayed solid ability as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 44 receptions for 319 yards and five scores.
Of course, a lot of Ford's success this coming year depends on the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is making his way back from shoulder surgery.
If things fall into place, Ford could ultimately have a breakthrough campaign in 2024.