Browns Could Sign Linebacker With Connections to New Defensive Coordinator

One of the best story lines of the Cleveland Browns last season was just how well the linebacker unit stepped up. When Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was officially ruled out for the season, Cleveland needed a couple of unproven talents to lead the team.

Rookie Carson Schwesinger led the way, turning into one of the best in the league. He was joined by Devin Bush, who had a career resurgence that saw him log over 120 tackles and three interceptions.

Now Owusu-Koramoah is expected to miss all of next season, and will likely need to retire. Bush is also scheduled to hit free agency, meaning the Browns are going to have to find a new linebacker.

One name emerging as a potential candidate for Cleveland is Kaden Elliss, who played for the Atlanta Falcons last season. Elliss played under Mike Rutenberg, who Cleveland hired this offseason.

Kaden Elliss

After a slow start to Elliss’s career with the New Orleans Saints, he finally broke out after heading to the Falcons. He has been a star in Atlanta, collecting over 300 tackles, two interceptions and 12.5 sacks over the past three seasons.

Elliss is one of the best blitzing linebackers in the league. He can apply consistent pressure throughout games, and has a good sense of playing downhill, aggressive football in the run game.

He can miss tackles though, sometimes playing too aggressive and whiffing. He also has struggled in pass coverage. He wasn’t bad by any means, but doesn’t have the high end speed of some of the other linebackers.

In Cleveland he would have definitely been used more as a downhill back, relying on Schwesinger more in coverage. Having a connection with Rutenberg could be big, as he could step up as a leader as players learn their new schemes.

Elliss, who will turn 31 by the start of season, may be expecting a significantly bigger contract than Bush. Elliss has three years of proven talent under his belt, and teams are going to be incredibly interested in a guy who can bully offensive lines when playing downhill.

NFL has him ranked as the 32nd best free agent. He’s projected to sign a multi-year contract in the $30 million range.

Devin Bush

There is reportedly still plenty of interest in Cleveland bringing Bush back.

The concern with bringing back Bush is that he’s really only had one year of production. Before he got to Cleveland, he looked like he was going to spend the rest of his career as a backup.

He found his groove under Jim Schwartz. He was outstanding in coverage and could provide solid run support. He had a knack for making the big plays at the right time, and ended up receiving All-Pro votes.

Bush is still 27 years old, but he’s expected to receive another one-year “prove it” style deal. If he can shine again, under a non-Schwartz system, he may be in line for a major pay day.

It’ll be a tough decision for Cleveland, but expect it to be one of the first things the Browns do when free agency officially opens this week.