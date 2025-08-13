Three Must-Watch Matchups at Browns and Eagles Joint Practices
As the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles gear up for two intense days of joint practices, the stage should produce some high-quality competition between a number of position groups.
Fresh off their memorable run to a Super Bowl back in February, the Eagles boast one of the best rosters in football and should provide the Browns with a major challenge in their build-up to the regular season. The competition should also pave the way for Cleveland to choose who its Week 1 starter will be at quarterback.
Here are three must-watch battles during the Browns' joint practices with the Eagles.
1) Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II vs A.J. Browns and DeVonta Smith
Everybody loves a good wide receiver-cornerback showdown. These joint practices will deliver some must-watch battles between two of the top receivers in football with A.J. Browns and DeVonta Smith and Denzel Ward. That duo will also serve as a telling test for Greg Newsome II, who is obviously kicking outside in the aftermath of Martin Emerson Jr.'s Achilles injury.
Now, Newsome has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has made him limited at practice over the course of the last week or so, which may limit just how much he's out there during team drills. But he'll likely still be involved in some of those one-on-one WR vs. DB drills early on in practice at least.
Regardless, the showdown between Philly's elite receivers and the Browns top corners will be fun to watch.
2) Mason Graham vs. Eagles Offensive Line
It was pretty obvious in his preseason debut that rookie Mason Graham has a chance to be disruptive on the interior of Cleveland's defensive line. Despite facing a series of double teams from the Panthers, he found ways to push the pocket, shed blocks and stick his nose in on a few tackles.
The Eagles are a different beast, though, with one of the best offensive lines in football. Despite losing Landon Dickerson to an MCL injury this week, Philly still rolls out an o-line featuring some of the best trench players in football, from Lane Johnson to Cam Jurgens and even Jordan Mailata.
In general, the Browns d-line is going to have its hands full with this group, but it will be curious to see if Myles Garrett and company can cause some problems of their own for that front. Graham, in particular, is in for quite the challenge and seeing how he handles it will be valuable.
3) Browns Offensive Line vs. Eagles Defensive Line
The offensive line is the key to the Browns offense returning to prominence in 2025, that's no secret. But there are plenty of doubts about whether or not this veteran-laden group that has been ravaged by injuries over the last few seasons can pull that off.
These joint practices will be a perfect setting to get a sense of where this group is as they go up against one of the best defensive lines in football. Philly's defensive front is relentless, starting with the interior duo of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Beyond those two, though, the rushers just come in waves.
How Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, in particular, hold up in the run game and in pass protection will be revealing. These two days will also provide Dawand Jones with some important reps at left tackle.