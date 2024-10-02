Watch Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb Practice For First Time Since 2023
It's been 380 days since Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb played in a meaningful football game. He took the next major step toward making a long-awaited return to the field by practicing for the first time since Week 2 of last season.
Chubb was seen donning his usual No. 24 jersey, shoulder pads and a helmet during Wednesday's practice session. It's a welcomed sight for Browns fans, but even more so for his teammates, who expect his presence to provide a boost to the team.
The 28-year-old tailback has spent more than a year rehabbing from the gruesome knee injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of last season. The ailment required two surgeries to repair all the ligaments in his left knee.
From viral videos of Chubb's squatting more than 500 pounds this summer, to individual post-practice workouts during training camp, the six-year veteran's recovery has been well documented over the last year. At the outset of training camp the team placed Chubb on the physically unable to perform list.
He was assigned the same designation when the team trimmed the roster to 53 players in late August, signalling that the four time Pro Bowler would have to miss the first four games of the season.
As Week 5 commences, the Browns decided to open the 21-day practice window for Chubb, which also starts the clock on his eventual return to the field. Cleveland has until the end of that three week period to activate Chubb to the active roster for return to games or else he must remain on the PUP list and miss the remainder of the 2024 season.
Chubb is unlikely to be ready in time for Cleveland's matchup with the Washington Commanders this weekend. At 1-3 though, even the mere thought of the Georgia product returning in the near future is an enticing one, as the Browns desperate to stabilize their inconsistent offense.