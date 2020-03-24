What Else Do The Cleveland Browns Need Before The Draft?

One of the best things John Dorsey did as general manager of the Cleveland Browns was setting up the roster to avoid having to chase after needs in the NFL Draft. He did that by at least addressing all of the holes in the roster, even if they didn't necessarily have answers. It allowed him to operate from a position of strength in terms of how he wanted to attack the roster through the draft and in his ability to negotiate trades during the draft.

The Browns, now being run by Andrew Berry as the general manager, have addressed most of the holes on their roster. They were aggressive in getting some bigger free agents early, but when it has come to the defensive side of the ball, they've taken a modified approach. The Browns have been aggressive in getting in contact with players they like, but when it has come to the contracts they've offered, they haven't moved off of them. As a result, they have missed on some players they might have preferred, but have cobbled together a defense.

With the NFL Draft a month away, the Browns have filled most of their needs, but they aren't quite there yet. And much like Dorsey ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft with quarterback, the Browns can field a team out of the players they have, but at least one obvious piece is missing; left tackle. It's not exactly a secret the Browns are prioritizing that in the draft. And they would like to sign one.

The other positions that stand out as holes that the Browns would like to address before the draft would include linebacker and defensive line depth. They could also be in the market for a wide receiver, between Jarvis Landry's health situation and the fact they just want to improve their depth.

In an effort to get some signings to happen faster as they seem intent on happening to make sure articles I write are immediately irrelevant and out of date, here is a potential option for each of the positions the Browns are still considering as they fill out their roster ahead of the draft.

Wide Receiver - Geronimo Allison

The answer most fans seem to be hoping for is re-signing Rashard Higgins for a deal, somehow getting past what became a truly bizarre dynamic between Higgins and the previous coaching staff led by Freddie Kitchens. Higgins has chemistry with Mayfield and the two have been effective paired together, though Higgins needs to find a way to stay healthy for a full season.

Geronimo Allison was a really nice story in 2018, coming on late in the year and making some big plays for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He did contribute more in 2019, but wasn't as efficient. He offers a little more size at 6'3", can start a game in a pinch and provides more experience than most of the receivers after Landry and Odell Beckham combined.

Left Tackle - Kelvin Beachum

None of the options are great. Personally, I'd like the Browns to sign Storm Norton out of the XFL, but he hasn't played NFL snaps and if the Browns are ensuring they have a second option in case whoever they draft isn't ready to step in immediately or were to get injured, Beachum has at least been reasonably solid.

He's short and he may get caught in the market that is waiting to see what happens with Trent Williams and Jason Peters. Beachum may simply be available at a decent price point simply due to lack of options in terms of teams that want him. Believe it or not, Beachum, who turns 31 in June, is one of the younger options as well. Beachum could certainly get a deal similar to what Greg Robinson did last year, which is more than the Browns would prefer to pay, perhaps then settling for someone like Chris Clark.

The other option is they simply keep Kendall Lamm, make him the swing tackle again and then hold onto Chris Hubbard until they're sure of their line. Hubbard is someone that could be traded down the line.

Linebacker - Deone Buccanon

Not the most satisfying option, but the Browns need another weak side linebacker to compete with Mack Wilson. Deone Buccanon has experience in this role and has at least been better than Wilson was as a rookie.

This stands out as a weakness on defense and the Browns may have to address it in the draft, through trade or on waivers. The other option is to just to try to minimize it as much as possible through the use of safeties.

EDGE - Kamalei Correa

Obviously, much of the focus is on where Everson Griffen will play next year and the Browns have a connection to him as multiple coaches know him from their time in Minnesota.

Correa will turn 26 in April. He's been a solid, but unspectacular linebacker for the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens. He can be a LEO or play as a SAM backer. If he doesn't get the contract he wants, he may be another player interested in a one-year deal to try to establish better value on the open market for next season.

Defensive Tackle - Christian Covington

Covington will turn 27 at the start of the season and his box scores aren't great, but he's a reasonably effective depth option at the 3-tech. He is a pretty good athlete for the position and might thrive in the Browns defensive line rotation.

Covington would like to cash in on a nice contract and perhaps a one-year deal in a rotation in a defensive line with Sheldon Richardson, Myles Garrett and company could help him get there.