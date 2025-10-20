Where the Cleveland Browns stand in updated AFC North standings
Week 7 of NFL action certainly spiced up things in the AFC North, where it seemed one team was poised to run away with the division title from wire-to-wire.
Now, we’re not so sure.
Here’s a snapshot of all four teams as preparations begin for their respective Week 8 matchups:
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
The Steelers blew a huge opportunity to keep widening the gap between themselves and the rest of the group, due to a 33-31 loss on the road last Thursday to the Bengals. Pittsburgh just couldn’t keep up scoring-wise with Joe Flacco & Co. at Paycor Stadium. Nonetheless, they remain the only team in the division with a winning record.
There is some good news this week for the Steelers, though, as among the handful of players expected back from injured reserve, linebacker Malik Harrison’s name stands out, as he’s expected to be a big part of the defensive rotation.
Next up is a showdown with the Packers (4-1-1) on Sunday night, with the Steelers opening betting lines as -3.5 underdogs at home.
Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)
The Bengals have suddenly sprung back to life after going 0-3 under Jake Browning as a starter. While Joe Burrow’s return is not expected soon after surgery for turf toe, Flacco does at least give Cincinnati a better chance to win on a weekly basis, as has been evident during his two starts.
Elsewhere on the injury front, defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s status for Week 8 is up in the air due to a hip injury, after being ruled out last week versus Pittsburgh.
Cincy’s next test will be hosting the Jets, part of a three-game stretch at home that started off against the Steelers, and immediately leads to their bye. A win against New York’s embattled franchise would put them back at .500 for the season, keeping them squarely in the hunt for the division lead.
The Bengals are already -4.5 favorites against the Jets.
Cleveland Browns (2-5)
Head coach Kevin Stefanski won back a little room to breathe with a dominant win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was stellar, scoring on the ground three times, while the gameplan for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was conservative, allowing him to attempt just 18 passes in a game where Cleveland executed efficient ball control from the very beginning. The defense tallied three interceptions as part of a solid effort, as well.
Once again, Gabriel avoided turnovers, and while there were a few missed opportunities in the passing game, it was obvious that much of the offensive weight of earlier games had been taken off his left shoulder.
The Browns now head to Foxborough to face the surprising AFC East-leading Patriots (5-2), before their bye comes around. Keep an eye out for injury designations regarding right tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., as they were inactive against Miami.
Browns start the week as heavy underdogs, at -7.
Baltimore Ravens (1-5)
The last-place Ravens are looking to put an end to a four-game losing streak next weekend when they are set to meet the Bears (4-2) at home before a three-road game stretch.
Coming off a bye, Baltimore should get a significant boost, with the expected return of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the team’s last two games. And, he might not be the only one jumping back in action, with the possibility of linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and fullback Patrick Ricard returning to the lineup, as well.
Jackson’s possible return has already impacted the betting lines against Chicago, no doubt, as the Ravens appear as -6.5 favorites despite their or their next opponents’ record to date. There’s still ways to go to get back into position to fight for the division, though.